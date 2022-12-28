Registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) Krista Feagans has announced that she'll be hosting nutrition classes to start the new year.
With over a decade of clinical experience and her own practice, Feagans will speak at the GateWay Church in Visalia for a kickoff event on Jan. 12, and to lead a four-class nutrition series in the weeks following.
"This class series offers enormous value at a very reasonable price and will cover everything from common nutrition myths to grocery shopping and meal prep," Feagans said in a release.
Topics may be edited to best serve the majority of participants, Feagans said, but will definitely help those in attendance get a fresh start in the 2023.
"Nutrition — and food — is my passion, and I look forward to starting off the year together," she said.
The free kickoff event, about common nutrition myths and facts, is scheduled for 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
The class schedule, slated for each subsequent Thursday, is as follows:
- Week 1: Virtual Grocery Store Tour
- Week 2: Building a Healthy Kitchen
- Week 3: Nutrition and Lifestyle Change for Prediabetes
- Week 4: Nutrition and Heart Health
Those who can't attend in person will be emailed the video presentation, handouts, eBook and recipes on the class day.
What: The Basics for a Better You Nutrition Kickoff & Class Series
Classes are scheduled for 9:00-9:45 a.m at GateWay Church in Visalia, 100 S. Sowell St, Visalia.