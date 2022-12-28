Registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) Krista Feagans has announced that she'll be hosting nutrition classes to start the new year.

With over a decade of clinical experience and her own practice, Feagans will  speak at the GateWay Church in Visalia for a kickoff event on Jan. 12, and to  lead a four-class nutrition series in the weeks following.

"This class series offers enormous value at a very reasonable price and will cover everything from common nutrition myths to grocery shopping and meal prep," Feagans said in a release. 

