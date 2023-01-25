Three Tulare County projects are resurrecting images from the past that locals don't want you to forget. They may be good for business, too.
In Exeter the Kiwanis Club wants to construct a sign that will read “Welcome to Exeter,” on one side, and “Gateway to the Sequoias” on the other, reports the local paper. It will be held up by two large wind machine towers and will look similar to the original sign that was designed in 1914. It would be placed on the intersection of Pine and B Street.
In Visalia, developer Johnny George plans to build a full-size replica of Mearle’s Drive-In near Mooney Grove that will be a throwback to the era of carhops and tall malted milks.
In downtown Visalia the former Plunkett Coin store — Main Street Coin Company — a landmark itself, is now closed to be replaced by a cinnamon bun store. But locals want to save the familiar 1920s Main Street clock that stands outside the store.
City Council member Steve Nelsen vows to keep the clock in working order and a landmark for the city center. It was made by the Brown Street Clock Company in Pennsylvania.
Better price for tomatoes
Processors are offering a better price this season for processing tomatoes, a major crop in Kings County. Offers to the grower association released around Thanksgiving range from $120 to $145 per ton with a base price of $130 per ton. Growers got $105 per ton last year.
Smaller raisin crop
Raisin farmers hope they can still muster 200,000 tons this year after September heat shrunk the crop. Prices are in the $1,700 per ton range.
Foster Farms plans local ranch reopening
Valley-based Foster Farms' new owners are moving forward on reopening a broiler farm near Kent Avenue in Kings County. The community development agency is processing an application for a 387,652 unit chicken ranch or a smaller number of turkeys. The existing facility is closed as of now.
Egg prices down
After the holiday peak, egg prices are trending downward. Wholesale egg prices are down more than $1 a dozen since hitting a record daily average price in the week before Christmas, said USDA economists. California egg prices are down 11% from mid January to $5.97 a dozen. They were as high as $7.37 on Jan. 3 as the result of an egg shortage, in part due to the Avian flu.
Milk prices fall - good news or bad?
Milk prices are down from 2022 when Kings dairymen got the highest prices for their milk since 2014. But like many other commodities right now, prices are heading lower into the new year. Dairy operators saw $25 milk last spring but now the USDA is projecting the Class 111 price this spring of around $18.85.
Local processors produce a lot of non-fat dry milk powder and the price for that commodity is now around $1.17 per 100 pounds compared to $1.86 last summer. Non-fat dry milk is mostly exported, and China looks to import far less this year. Consumers will no doubt welcome lower prices for all their breakfast items from milk to bacon. Of course everyone wants inflation to ease. But farmers want to see a decrease in their input costs as they get less for their product.
At least it looks like a good water year for a change and cattlemen are celebrating too. Corn prices are down from last spring at $8 to $6.80. There has been a big drop in fertilizer prices after hitting records in 2022 as natural gas costs are down. The price is half what it was last spring. But labor costs are not likely to fall much. Now voters will decide if California fast food workers should be paid more.
Fast Food Vote
A California law seeking to increase wages and improve working conditions for fast-food workers has been put on the back burner after California certified a petition drive organized by restaurants that will try to overturn it in a ballot measure next year.
Kings County to withdraw from Cal Vans
The Kings County Association of Governments has voted this week to withdraw from the California Vanpool Authority, or CalVans, this summer. CalVans would like to stay, says a letter from the agency, noting that they spend most of their $15 million budget in Kings County and 75% of its staff lives here. They have 26 van pools operating here, but KCAG member Doug Verboon says there are better van operators offering service in the county.