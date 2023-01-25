John Lindt

Three Tulare County projects are resurrecting images from the past that locals don't want you to forget. They may be good for business, too.

In Exeter the Kiwanis Club wants to construct a sign that will read “Welcome to Exeter,” on one side, and “Gateway to the Sequoias” on the other, reports the local paper. It will be held up by two large wind machine towers and will look similar to the original sign that was designed in 1914. It would be placed on the intersection of Pine and B Street.

In Visalia, developer Johnny George plans to build a full-size replica of Mearle’s Drive-In near Mooney Grove that will be a throwback to the era of carhops and tall malted milks.

