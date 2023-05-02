Noble Credit Union Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelino “Gino” Cayanan as the new President/Chief Executive Officer.
The appointment comes following the retirement of Susan Ryan, Noble’s previous CEO, who served Noble for 28 years, including 22 years as CEO.
Prior to being named President/CEO, Cayanan served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union, where he managed $1.5 billion in assets and oversaw the finance, human resources, and information technology functions. Cayanan was an integral part of developing the business plan and establishing the strategy for the Credit Union. Throughout his 25-year career in credit unions, Cayanan has served in several senior executive positions including Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Lending Officer, and Interim CEO.