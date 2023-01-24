Nick Vargas, co-founder and director of development and strategy at the Source LGBT+ Center, was named "Business Person of the Year" at the annual Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Award Gala, held Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Vargas was nominated alongside other well-known businesspeople: Beth Bruegman, Gil Aguilar and Amanda Guajardo. The award is voted upon by the membership of the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce which includes the Gala committee and Board of Directors of the Chamber. The award is given to an outstanding business leader in the community who is making an impact on the local economy, the community and the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber.
This marks the first time that the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce "Businessperson of the Year" award has been given to an out gay man, according to a press release.