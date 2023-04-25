John Lindt

A solar energy project at Naval Air Station Lemoore first announced in 2015 is still moving forward, according to NAVFAC Southwest Energy.

The idea is to ensure the base can operate even if faced with loss of power from the grid. Emergencies like wildfires in California have put portions of the state at risk of going dark with PG&E impacted.

The Navy is working with Arizona-based Bright Canyon Energy on an enhanced use lease agreement to develop an energy resilience project. To insulate the base from external loss of power, a key component of the project will be creation of a microgrid comprised of carbon-free electricity generated by solar photovoltaics and battery storage.

Tags

Recommended for you