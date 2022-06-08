Local entrepreneur Quawanda Steinfeld is in the business of helping local children dress to impress.
Steinfeld is the owner of Naomi Blu Boutique, a hip new children’s boutique in the Hanford Mall. This is not your average grab-and-go children’s clothing store with hustle and bustle that seem to rob the shopper of any real experience. This quaint little gem seems to be built out of pure concept.
Different concepts in each area of the store feature sizes and styles for babies, children and tweens. When you hear Steinfeld speak and spend a few minutes, you just know that this is a one-of-a kind boutique.
“We are trying to re-imagine the look and feel of a traditional store or boutique by offering hand-picked items that relate to a particular theme or concept,” she said.
So we can see already this store is more than just a cute outfit. There is inspiration and a heart-felt mission behind this family-owned and operated fashion hub.
The store is thoughtfully and beautifully decorated and split up into theme sections in order to enhance the shopping experience. It is also nice to note that the boutique offers more than just great fashion. The store also offers a selection of books, dolls, doll furniture, accessories, special occasion gifts, greeting cards and much more.
When asked about the inspiration behind Naomi Blu Boutique, Steinfeld said that it had been a dream of her’s to have a storefront. Now with the support of her co-owner and husband, Scott, and two children she is able to realize the dream. Steinfeld started her business venture online in 2011, selling her handmade and crafted items online. While pregnant in 2020, she and her husband realized it was time to do a storefront and “Rebrand Naomi Blu and bring some of our favorite brands to our community.”
When asked about her drive and commitment towards Naomi Blu Boutique she remarked, “Our hope is that Naomi Blu Boutique will become a staple in our community.”
She added that she loves hearing her that her children are excited that their family has a store of their own.
"It makes me feel good to know that they see their mom living out her dream and knowing that someday they can too," she said.
The Steinfelds stood side-by-side, grinning ear to ear with their impeccably respectful and well-dressed children at their sides during the store's ribbon-cutting recently.
As you sweep past the store you’ll notice the children’s bomber jacket in the window displayed quaintly and beautifully. Then you step in the doors and begin to see that the entire store is filled with such items that are special and uniquely tailored and crafted to make sure the buyer knows they are receiving the best!
Another fun fact is that Steinfeld and her husband support their favorite nonprofit through the boutique. The cause of the non-profit organization, Our Hero’s Dreams, is near and dear to their heart. Our Hero's Dreams, based in Hanford, is run by veterans and aims to help other vets and their families live their dreams. The boutique regularly donates to the cause through an ongoing program they have at the store.
So when you stop by the mall check out Naomi Blu Boutique for something fun, unique and purely hand-picked for your baby, child or tween!
"So I’m hoping that when people come in to visit us, they stop by some of the other stores in the mall and support them as well,” Steinfeld said.