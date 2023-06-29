July 22nd 2023, marks our fifth anniversary. I cannot believe how quickly the time has passed. This significant milestone has caused me to reflect on my return home and time in practice. I left veterinary school eager to help ill or injured animals, filled with anticipation and excitement.
Ultimately, I hoped to use my skills to make a difference in the community that I love. The past five years have been a roller coaster of emotions. Being a veterinarian is rewarding and heartbreaking, offering the highest of highs and the lowest of lows depending on the day. I was recently asked what my most memorable cases are and there are simply too many cases to recall. In considering the question, there are some that are so memorable they seem like just yesterday… so here are my top five.
First, in December 2018, Desi came into my practice to be seen for a mass on her lower jaw. I was able to resection Desi’s jaw, removing the area where the cancerous mass was growing. Desi spent almost two weeks in the hospital. Needless to say, my staff and I became very attached to Desi and we all celebrated her recovery. Sadly, In July 2019, Desi’s jaw began swelling and she began showing signs of illness. Desi was euthanized on July 30, 2019. When there is a trust between owner, veterinarian, and a common love for an animal, a great bond occurs. My staff and I grieved for Desi, shed tears, and Desi’s mom Julie presented me with a necklace with some of Desi’s ashes. I will never forget sweet Desi.
First gallbladder surgery
Next, in April of 2019, Rachel arrived with her adorable long-haired Chihuahua, Abby Rose. She was vomiting and after running some lab work and performing an ultrasound I was confident that Abby had a gallbladder mucocele (which means the duct to her gallbladder is plugged). I referred Abby’s owner to a specialist who confirmed my diagnosis. The following day, Rachel returned to request I perform the gallbladder removal. I explained that I had never done the procedure, but if she understood the risks, I would do my best to save Abby. I was able to successfully remove Abby’s gallbladder and after three days in the hospital, she returned home. Abby Rose lived a healthy happy life riding around in her little dog stroller until March of this year. She eventually declined from old age. I spent the final moments with her when my final duty was to assist her in crossing the rainbow bridge.
When asked if I could tell Abby’s story so soon after her passing, Rachel said, “She saved my girl’s life. I got to spend another four years with that child because of Dr. Betchel. I am honored and I am forever grateful.” I’m excited to report that Rachel recently brought in her new fur-baby. Though Apple will never replace our Abby, she is puppy kisses and a step towards healing for all of us.
Number three is Goldfish from July of 2019. The very loved goldfish had a mass that was growing. I advised that the mass would interfere with swimming, which would interfere with water passing through the fish’s gills. A fish must always have water passing through its gills to breathe. Sharon, Goldfish’s mom was very fond of the little fish, so she asked me to remove the mass. Goldfish underwent surgery to remove the mass. The surgery went well, and Goldfish went on to live a normal fish life.
In February of 2020, my fourth most memorable case arrived. Horus came in for an emergency visit, the reason listed was “ate toothbrush.” This very large carnivorous Tegu lizard measured about four feet and was an intimidating patient. His owner Jarred explained that Horus had free roam privileges and he wandered the house. It seemed that Horus had climbed onto the bathroom counter and made a snack of Jarred’s toothbrush. X-rays confirmed that Jarred was indeed correct when a perfect image of a toothbrush appeared in Horus’ intestines. I recommended that Jarred go to UC Davis to pursue emergency surgery. Since surgery with a specialist can be several thousand dollars, it was not realistic for Horus’ owner. Jarred pleaded with me to attempt the surgery though I had no such experience. Jarred had much more hope than I did, since it was very likely the toothbrush had perforated (cut through) the intestines, Horus’ prognosis was not good. I performed the surgery with the assistance of multiple support staff and my concerns were correct. The toothbrush was successfully removed, and I repaired four intestinal perforations. Thankfully Horus fully recovered from his unusual meal. The toothbrush is on display in a shadow box in my office. I’m happy to report that Horus is still doing well and Jarred occasionally sends me photos. The most recent was a video of Horus playing fetch!
My number five is really a grouping of patients. Karing for Kreatures is a drop off location for Critter Creek Wildlife Rescue. This means that hawks, owls, opossums, crows, woodpeckers and many other wild animals that are orphaned or injured are dropped off for care. Sadly, most need to be humanly euthanized due to the extent of their injuries, but some are treatable or simply need a foster mom. I have had the pleasure of rehabilitating and releasing two opossums, three injured crows and one great horned owl. This morning, I released a raven near NAS Lemoore, where he was injured due to flying into razor wire. Seeing him fly away was very rewarding. It is such an honor for my staff and I to provide care for wildlife in need.
Finally, a big thanks to Kings County, for a great first five! I’m looking forward to continuing to make a positive difference in the life of animals in our area. To celebrate our fifth anniversary, Karing for Kreatures in collaboration with Lemoore Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Pawsitive Steps 3k Walk/Fun Run! It will begin and end at Veterans Park in Lemoore from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 22. There will be prizes for first place walker, runner and dog. If walking or running is not your thing, perhaps your pet could win the Ugliest or Cutest Dog Pageant or shop at one of our pet product vendor booths. To register, simply go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pawsitive-steps-karing-for-kreatures-3k-fun-runwalk-tickets-648499638877 and if you do not have access to a computer, you can call Karing for Kreatures at 559-997-1121 and we can assist you in signing up. There is no cost to participate. Thanks for your community support, Kings County, here’s to our next five!
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
