Governor Newsom’s new water order requires public agencies like CalTrans and California’s counties and cities to stop watering turf in their area due the the drought — meaning this summer we will be seeing more brown landscape along roads, highways and in public streets including in Tulare and Kings Counties, says water engineer Dennis Keller.
The order also puts a hold on new applications for water wells with some exceptions unless the application can be certified by a Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA) as to not cause a problem for neighbors. In Tulare County the county can’t issue a permit without permission of the State Board’s Division of Drinking Water. Local County Counsels recently huddled with the state officials to hear the news, says Keller.
Hanford opens door for third dispensary
The City of Hanford has asked staff to process a third cannabis dispensary application to open in town. The application period starts soon extending into June. Mary Beatty, city planner, says a majority on the city council has approved the plan. Already Caliva and HerbN’Joy offer the service in Hanford. Tulare has recently processed three sites in their city as well.
Hanford electrical co wants new digs downtown
Telstar Instruments & Control Systems Integrators wants to build new 10,000sf office on one-acre of vacant land in Downtown at W. Fifth Street, S. Irwin Street, S. Douty Street says City Planner Mary Beatty, She adds that the electronics firm wants to expand and has outgrown their current location. The project requires a General Plan Update to change the zoning, recommended by city staff
The office building will be used for the purchase, sale, and staging of electrical gear for electrical, programming, and construction services. Purchased products are shipped to the office, staged temporarily, and are then taken to the job sites. Some five employees will work out of the office with 38 employees working offsite. This project would serve as a relocation and expansion of the current Telstar office located approximately 200 feet southeast of the project site at 202 S Douty St., Hanford.
Hanford General Fund up 11 Percent
Hanford City Council, by motion, adopted amendments to the 2021-22 Fiscal Year Budgets to provide $678,000 of additional appropriation in the General Fund and Internal Service Funds. Additionally, they add four positions.
Overall actual General Fund revenues are anticipated to increase 11% as compared to budget, representing an approximate 4% increase from the prior year. The City’s highest contributors of revenue are sales tax, property tax- in lieu of vehicle license fee and current year secured property taxes.
Friant Dam water releases
There is uncertainty whether recent requirements by the Bureau of Reclamation to send water down the San Joaquin River for the Exchange Contractors will mean loss of all or some of the 15% water allocation to Friant this year. Hot weather is increasing the flow down the river to perhaps more than the Exchange Contractors can use with cold weather expected by the weekend, slowing the flow, says engineer Dennis Keller. Contractors hope to salvage some of the allocation stored upstream to use to water crops from Friant Kern Canal this summer.
”Right now it’s too early to tell,” says Keller.
Friant released a statement that says, “The water released from Friant Dam for the Exchange Contractors would have otherwise been available for delivery to Friant Division contractors in communities stretching from Madera and Chowchilla at the north to as far south as Bakersfield and Arvin in Kern County.
This summer, it’s likely that dozens of small and rural or disadvantaged communities on the Valley’s eastside will require emergency water supplies as their wells go dry when the aquifers they rely on are not recharged with Friant water. The releases will also eliminate the cold-water pool behind Friant Dam, completely decimating the river’s newly burgeoning Spring run salmon population when it returns this fall to spawn in 70-degree water.”
“And although 2022 is a dry year, poorly designed regulations meant to protect Delta-dependent fish species and our collective inaction to improve water infrastructure in the Central Valley for more than a generation are the underlying problems preventing enough water from being moved through the Delta. One day, Californians will wake up to realize that they didn’t sacrifice farms to save fish – they lost both.”
Warm Temps Close China Peak
Operators of ski resort China Peak above Fresno decided that April 3 would be their “final day.”
“This came sooner than anticipated with the warming forecast and rapid snowmelt”
“Our team has worked hard throughout this entire season to ensure our trails are maintained for our guests' enjoyment and that the mountain remains fun and safe for all. Thank you to our incredible guests, we look forward to seeing you this summer for mountain biking and music."
Cotton Forecast — plantings could rise 10% from California Cotton Growers
April 1,2022: With cotton prices where they are today, it comes as no surprise to see an increase in cotton acreage for 2022. Unfortunately, another year of drought will severely limit the amount of acreage that gets planted this year. As of today, California cotton growers are only increasing their plantings this year by approximately 10% despite record cotton prices. Cotton growers planted approximately 120,000 total acres in 2021 and are looking to plant 132,000 acres in 2022.
According to the preliminary planting intentions survey conducted by the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association this month, the Association is currently estimating approximately only 107,000 acres of pima, 1,600 acres of Hazera and about 24,000 acres of upland statewide for the 2022 cotton season plus or minus 10%. This survey is based on surveys from all of the gins in California and things could change when planting is actually completed and final field surveys are completed by CDFA. If it plays out, it will represent a 26% increase in pima acreage and a 31% decrease in upland acreage in California as compared to 2021. Again, this is preliminary, but reflects what all gins are reporting
Interest rates top 5%
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage just crossed to 5% according to Mortgage News Daily. Only a week ago it was closer to 4%. This is the first time it has crossed that 5% threshold since 2011, except 2 days in 2018. It stood at 3.38% one year ago today.
Mortgage rates, which follow loosely the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury, have been climbing since the start of the year, partially due to the Federal Reserve’s policies to curb inflation as well as the global economic turmoil resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.