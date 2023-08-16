Dry California
Buy Now

This Sept. 3, 2015, file photo shows a dried-out lawn at Los Angeles City Hall, with a sign explaining that irrigation has been shut off due to the ongoing drought.

 Nick Ut

We did it! We made the (easy) decision to say goodbye to our front lawn forever! You can do it, too!

Sod Cutting Method: We chose this quicker method and began one week before lawn removal by spraying the lawn with glyphosate, an herbicide. We dug around the sprinkler heads, flagged them, and capped off the ones we did not want to use [FYI, we capped off 14 out of 19!]. Using a gas-powered sod cutting machine, we cut the lawn lengthwise and crosswise, creating squares which were easy to pick up and dispose into extra green waste cans that we rented.

Raking and Leveling is a tedious but critical task to remove leftover dead grass and weeds, and level the remaining soil. Next, we sprayed the entire area with a pre- emergent herbicide to prevent germination or survival of weed seedlings. Make sure this herbicide saturates and covers the entire area.

Recommended for you