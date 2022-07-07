Those looking to begin a casino career may be able to begin with Eagle Mountain Casino.
On Thursday, July 14, Eagle Mountain Casino will host a job fair at the Employment Connection in Porterville from 9 a.m. to noon. Interviews will be held on the spot, so applicants are encouraged to dress to impress. Applicants can have resumes in hand, or Eagle Mountain Casino will offer online applications in preparation for the event, where participants can upload a copy of their resumes.
Over 100 positions will be available to join the Eagle Mountain Casino team, including new casino relocation positions that will be open in late fall. Those positions are in the Food and Beverage Department for the highly-anticipated new bars and restaurants as the casino will transition to 21-and-over and will need bartenders, barbacks, cocktail servers and cooks. Other positions include revenue auditors, card dealers, cashiers and maintenance workers, and there will be some part-time positions like custodial, slot attendants and many more.
“Eagle Mountain Casino is an amazing company, I have been here for 22 of the 26 years that they have been open, and you will not find another company as good as this one. They really take care of us,” said Billie Jo Brown, Recruiting Coordinator for Eagle Mountain Casino.
“As team members, we are like one big family here, and we all know each other and get along well. The biggest trouble is the commute as everyone that is hired now will be working at the current property, and with gas prices so high, we offer a team member bus that picks up at Lot 4 by the roundabout at Highway 190,” said Brown.
Brown is proof of the benefits and employment promotions offered by Eagle Mountain Casino, company officials said in a press release. Brown started with the casino as a custodian.
“I moved around in the company in my 22 years, I went to the drop team, I was a cashier, the vault cashier, supervisor, assistant manager, I went to work for the medical facility for four years and came back in 2005, and I started in the human resources department in 2006 and been here ever since, now the recruiting coordinator,” said Brown.
The Job Fair will be held at the Porterville Employment Connection located at 1063 W Henderson Avenue, Porterville. For more information and an updated list of available positions, please call 559-788-1877 or go to www.eaglemtncasino.com/careers.
A new casino property is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2022, off Highway 65 in Porterville next to the Porterville Fair Grounds. The new property will double in size, growing to over 100,000 square feet, featuring new dining options, 1750 slot machines, 20 table games, and a state-of-the-art event center.