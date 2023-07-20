Forecast

The seasonal precipitation outlook is shown in this map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

 Contributed

Faraday Future announced last week that its interim finance chief has resigned and the company will restate its financial statements for 2022 and the quarter ended March 2023 after it uncovered some errors, highlighting continued problems at the electric vehicle firm.

The company has their manufacturing facility in Hanford.

Reuters reported that the company also said its annual report for 2022, quarters ending September 2022 and March 2023 "should no longer be relied upon" due to certain errors. The company will file restated financial statements and the move will not affect its vehicle delivery timeline, it added.

Tags

Recommended for you