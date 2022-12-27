With a $2.14 million grant from the Department of Transportation received in late November, the Monterey Regional Airport now has $4.2 million toward the design and construction of a new airport terminal.

The funds are from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for Federal Fiscal Year 2023, along with another $2.14 grant from the same piece of legislation from Fiscal Year 2022.

According to airport Executive Director Michael La Pier, the airport has selected its architect for the project, HOK Group Inc., a design, architecture, engineering, and urban planning firm, founded in 1955 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, and are in the process of negotiating the scope of work and cost of the project with HOK.

