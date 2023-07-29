Relaxation is the first order of business on hot summer days like the ones the Valley is currently experiencing and MillerMade handcrafted CBD products aim to help facilitate that relaxation with a line of CBD-infused products.
A MillerMade booth, owned and operated by Robert Miller with the help of his son Kayson, was on-hand at Hanford's Thursday Night Marketplace this week.
The company's journey began in 2022 when Robert started experimenting with the use of Cannabidiol, or CBD, in homemade candles.
“I, and a lot of people I know, suffer from anxiety and need a remedy. So I Googled what could help with it, found CBD as an everyday remedy, ordered a bag of wax with it and started making my own candles," Miller said. "Soon enough people I had over started to ask me why they would feel so relaxed at my house and that's how the business started within the neighborhood.”
While the product line began with simple candles, it soon expanded due to popular demand, Miller said.
“I’m a man of the people, I only started with the candles but then customer requests came in for soap, the pain balm which became my top seller ... so my product line expanded quickly.”
Miller's passion for CBD and its potential benefits shone through as he explained the careful selection of ingredients used in each product.
”I use all natural products like goat’s milk, sweet almond oil, hemp seed oil, but never any harsh chemicals or preservatives,” he said. ”I love that I make everything myself because I can ensure it’s quality.”
There's a variant for everyone, as MillerMade products come in varieties like apple mango tango, fruity pebbles, calming eucalyptus and the cheekily-named monkey farts.
With a focus on promoting relaxation and well-being, MillerMade products were met with interest from attendees looking for a natural way to unwind and destress, the business owner said.
“This is going to be my second year of coming to the Marketplace, as my business is only a year old, I've seen a lot of growth with events like this," he said. “I think the growth is mostly because of the networking by word of mouth and the fact that my prices are about one third of the price as my competitors… I’d rather help someone else be pain free than make a large profit.”
Along with the line CBD products, MillerMade also offers custom print T-shirts, textiles and dominoes.
MillerMade can be found of Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram: @MillerMadeHC.