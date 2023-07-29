diaz
Robert Miller and son, Kayson, work at the booth of their MillerMade CBD oil business at the Thursday Night Market in Hanford July 27. 

 Alex Diaz, Contributor

Relaxation is the first order of business on hot summer days like the ones the Valley is currently experiencing and MillerMade handcrafted CBD products aim to help facilitate that relaxation with a line of CBD-infused products.

A MillerMade booth, owned and operated by Robert Miller with the help of his son Kayson, was on-hand at Hanford's Thursday Night Marketplace this week. 

The company's journey began in 2022 when Robert started experimenting with the use of Cannabidiol, or CBD, in homemade candles. 

