Mechanics Bank is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program this holiday season to help ensure less fortunate children can receive a gift. Customers and community members are invited to donate new, unwrapped toys at the bank’s branch located at 218 North Douty St. in Hanford through Dec. 15.
Parents and legal guardians who want to request for a toy for a child should visit Toys for Tots’ “Request a Toy page,” which will direct them to their local Toys for Tots program for more information.
The Toys for Tots Request a Toy page can be found at https://lemoore-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx