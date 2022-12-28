Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop.
Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days.
Arellano is no newbie on the business block. She opened her first business 2009 with Maria’s Fine Jewelry in Lemoore, where she was able to develop a loyal clientele that has followed her to the new venture of Maria’s in the Hanford Mall.
"So after a few years I’m thinking something new, something different for the people,” she said. Her customer base, old and new, has been flocking to the Hanford Maria’s since its grand opening Nov. 19.
What is unique about the stores' featured brand, Pandora, is that it is jewelry that goes deeper than just beauty. This jewelry can tell a story as Arellano displays various unique pieces, including the ever-popular charms, of which there are more than 1,000 varieties.
"I need to choose my charm to say, 'Hey, this is for you. This is what you represent to me,'” she said of the meaning behind the charms.
She also notes that Pandora jewelry is very popular among the younger generation.
"Especially the new generations, they love Pandora,” she said.
Pointing out that the brand is her calling card in the mall, it's easy to see. There are various lively display cases throughout the intimate and inviting store. What is nice about Maria’s is that the store is regularly adding new collections of jewelry and gift items for all occasions. From the casual impromptu gift to the more elegant and formal occasion, any patron of any age is sure to find something special at this jewel of a store