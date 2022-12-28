Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop. 

Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days. 

Arellano is no newbie on the business block. She opened her first business 2009 with Maria’s Fine Jewelry in Lemoore, where she was able to develop a loyal clientele that has followed her to the new venture of Maria’s in the Hanford Mall.

Jewelry 2
Buy Now

Rocio Arellano is the owner of Maria’s in the Hanford Mall. 

Tags

Recommended for you