John Lindt

Like someone flipped a switch, the calendar change from March to April also suddenly turned the water spigot off over the South Valley. Consider the Giant Forest weather station at 6,000 feet that went from 50 inches received as of March 1 to 85 inches at the end of the month.

But after April 1, the Giant Forest has seen under an inch. Likewise, in Hanford, where we saw 4 inches in March and none in April so far, with none on the horizon. For the water year Giant Forest has received more than double the annual average.

Temps to reach the mid 80s

