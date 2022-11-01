When it comes to getting a head start on the day, K & J FroYo Kafe is the place to be.
Owner of K & J FroYo Kafe, George Souza, proudly announced, ”People love our frozen yogurt, we mix our flavors here.”
The new Hanford Mall shop offers both cold frozen yogurt and hot coffee. There is no other coffee shop located in the Hanford Mall so K & J FroYo Kafe makes for an excellent and inviting option for lovers of coffee and frozen yogurt alike.
The casually exquisite look of the cafe make it a very inviting stop inside the Hanford Mall.
Souza said that what makes the cafe different, aside from the obvious, is that their yogurt is unlike any other.
“We start with just a regular base and mix our fruits in,” he said, adding, “Like right now we have the caramel apple. The one we're bringing in for Thanksgiving is going to be a green apple pie.”
Souza is no novice when it comes to business. He managed a Walmart store for 10 years before venturing out to start his own business projects. He currently owns other numerous businesses in addition to his newest venture of K & J FroYo Kafe. He said that one of the things he enjoys most about this new venture is that it is "customer oriented" and more "family oriented."
What is also unique about this hybrid cafe is that it doesn’t stop at coffee and yogurt. They will be bringing in a new keto-friendly ice cream line soon.
K & J Fro Yo Kafe is truly a convenient, economical choice for a tasty coffee or yogurt in one place. Souza said there is "not a place where a mom can get her coffee and her yogurt at the same time otherwise. With this cafe the kids can grab a frozen yogurt, too. This is a unique feature of the cafe and adds even more to the family element described by Souza.
K & J Froyo Kafe is also up with the health trend in food by offering exquisite acai bowl choices. Customers may choose the acai, coconut or matcha base and simply mix in their favorite toppings of choice. The cost of these bowls are $9.75 for a 16-ounce bowl.
K & J Froyo Kafe is located inside the Hanford Mall next to the food Court at 1675 W. Lacey Blvd. Hanford.