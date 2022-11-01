froyo
K & J FroYo Kafe recently opened in the Hanford Mall. 

 Parker Bowman, staff

When it comes to getting a head start on the day, K & J FroYo Kafe is the place to be.

Owner of K & J FroYo Kafe, George Souza, proudly announced, ”People love our frozen yogurt, we mix our flavors here.”

The new Hanford Mall shop offers both cold frozen yogurt and hot coffee. There is no other coffee shop located in the Hanford Mall so K & J FroYo Kafe makes for an excellent and inviting option for lovers of coffee and frozen yogurt alike.

