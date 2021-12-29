More than 140 local families received gifts and meals for Christmas thanks to the Hanford Police Department's annual gift disbursement.
The department was gifted numerous $100 gift cards from local businesses to be used to spread joy across the city.
“These donor businesses should be commended for underwriting our police officers’ spread of holiday cheer," said Hanford Mayor Diane Sharp. “What a joy-filled gift for the ultimate recipients as well as for our officers, who got to personally select them.”
According to Sergeant Jason Gustin of the Hanford Police Department, many officers went above and beyond the call of duty over the holidays.
Officer Escalera stopped a car for expired registration recently. The driver said she had just been fired from her job and was working on getting it fixed. Escalera gave her his $100 card, which reportedly brought her to tears.
Police Service Technician Toni Braz gave a card to a man who works with the local Salvation Army, playing harmonica while collecting donations. He had reportedly been a theft victim twice recently, incidents which Braz took reports for.
Corporal Medeiros came across a stranded motorist with a dead battery. Medeiros helped the man push his car out of the road and learned the driver was struggling financially.
"He gave him his card and the man was shocked and very thankful," Gustin wrote via email.
