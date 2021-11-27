Everyone is busy this time of year, and Kings County Farm Bureau (KCFB) is no exception. Like everyone else, holiday plans have taken over our calendars. The window to finish projects by the end of the year is rapidly closing, and we need to find time to accomplish our everyday tasks. Sprinkle in extra days off school for our kids and a few sick days ourselves thanks to whatever the kids brought home, and it’s a wonder we accomplish anything at all this time of year.
Now I am not just complaining. The holidays are an extraordinary time of year; we get to spend extra time with friends and family, and we prioritize enjoying life in ways we otherwise do not.
For KCBF, part of this celebration includes participating in California Farm Bureau Federation's (CFBF) annual meeting in December. This is a four-day-long conference where county Farm Bureaus and CFBF meet to handle corporate business, learn about the latest issues, and enjoy the company of friends from across the state. This year is the first meeting since December of 2018, and there is a lot of excitement around this year's conference.
Maybe that excitement is because we haven't been able to meet for so long, perhaps because we have an officer election this year, or both. I find that elections days, no matter the office, are met with a certain amount of frenzy. Often, in my opinion, the turmoil is misguided. We think an election will make a crucial impact on our lives and businesses, or if the right person isn't elected, we are doomed.
Electing leaders to organizations that we choose to participate in is essential, and those leaders' decisions will undoubtedly impact us on some level. So, some excitement is warranted. However, voters can avoid much of the burdensome turmoil by changing their points of view.
I wish someone would pay me a dollar for every time I have had the following conversation. I'll be talking with a colleague, and they'll say to me, "This election is coming up, and I don't know what to do. I am unsatisfied with the current elected official, but no good candidate is willing to challenge the incumbent." When I ask, "Why don't you run against them?" the answer is always the same, "Me? I don't have time. But we should find someone who will."
The statement "we should find someone who will" is the first change of perspective. It is the foundation of an idea to elect a person considered a better fit for the position. It's also the biggest hurdle to affecting change. What I mean is, the current election no longer matters. Sure, someone will be elected, and they may or may not do a good job in their role. Your role now becomes finding a candidate for the next election.
"But, that's two years away; we can't wait that long." Wrong. Time is precisely what you need. Time to find potential candidates, strategize and lay a foundation to get good people elected to important positions. This process is no different than any other decision we make in life. If you want to buy a car first, you do your due diligence. You find models that you think will suit your needs; then, you research their safety ratings, gas mileage and cargo capacity. Next, you figure out financing, then your make the purchase.
When elections are deemed so necessary in our lives that we stress about the outcome, a plan is required. It's not about control or manipulation, but about getting good people to stand up and complete the organization's work.
