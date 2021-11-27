Maria Aguirre will assume the role as the Interim Director of the Department of Social Services in Fresno County effective Dec. 13, 2021, after the departure of Director Delfino Neira.
Ms. Aguirre has more than 30 years of experience in the Department of Social Services. She worked for 25 years in Child Welfare serving in different capacities and more than six years as a Deputy Director of Case Management, overseeing CaIWORKs Employment, Cal Learn, Child Care, IEVS/Collections, Fraud, Inter-County Transfers and CaIWORKs Homeless. In 2010, she was the manager who oversaw the opening of the West Fresno Regional Office to provide Social Services in that community.
Ms. Aguirre's prior experience also included assisting in the development and implementation of the Statewide practice model in Child Welfare. The model focused on improving engagement with families and helping them thrive in their lives while reducing the time children spent in foster care.
She will serve as the Interim Director until the position is permanently filled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.