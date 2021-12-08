The start-up luxury car maker, Faraday Future, who chose Hanford to launch a new electric car, held an investor video call from their manufacturing plant in the Hanford Industrial Park this week.
The investor update came after a short seller investment group charged that a claim that the car maker had 14,000 preorders for their vehicles was inaccurate.
J. Capital released a report claiming the 14,000 deposits were fabricated and that 78% of these reservations were made by a single undisclosed company that is likely an affiliate. Based on interviews with former Faraday executives, J. Capital also claims the FF 91’s technology is not ready to go into production. J Capital aims to drive down the price of the stock.
The charges gained traction when Faraday Future announced Nov. 15, 2021 that the company’s board of directors formed a special committee of independent directors to investigate allegations of inaccurate disclosures.
Then Faraday was advised by Nasdaq they were not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule after it postponed their third quarter earning report ending Sept 30. In their call, they offered details of investments in the new Hanford manufacturing plant and new hires although the millions in expected spending will mean capital losses for the "foreseeable future" with an expectation of profitability by 2024.
Faraday held their business update call Dec. 7 — not commenting on the allegations but working to assure investors it was still on schedule to make cars by July and offering details on their current financial picture. The company stock has been punished in recent months going from $16.50 a share when they received their $1.1 billion in funding to just $5.70 a share this Wednesday, after the Dec. 7 investor call. A positive note — the price of the stock was up a day later.
As filed with the SEC on Nov. 15, Faraday Future expects an operating loss to increase to approximately $143 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to approximately $18 million operating loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020. The increase is primarily driven by increased costs to bring the Hanford manufacturing facility to full commercial production, says the company.
A handful of law firms have announced they are investigating the charges put forward by J Capital and inviting investors to join potential litigation if they are found to be true.
Faraday Future says since inception, it has incurred cumulative losses from operations and negative cash flows from operating activities, and expects to report an accumulated deficit of approximately $2.8 billion as of September 30, 2021. On Nov. 12, Faraday updated their estimate that it will require $1.5 billion in additional funding, up from our previous estimate of $1.4 billion. This additional capital will fund the FF 81 and FF 71 programs and is not related to the initial FF 91 program.
Rain for Xmas!
Looks like a wet run-up to Christmas in Central California with the NWS predicting rain Dec. 9, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17. Cold storms means several feet of snow in the central Sierra and up to 8 feet in the Tahoe region. Get out the inner tubes. Farmers can celebrate some seven inches of precipitation around Lake Shasta, a major source of irrigation water. These storms might make a dent in that zero water allocation just announced.
Nunes announcement sets up April special election for House seat
Veteran Valley legislator Devin Nunes announced in recent days he would step down from his seat in the House of Representatives at the end of this calendar year — many months before his term expires. Nunes was first elected in 2002. He was a dairy farmer from Tulare. The news comes as Nunes district lines are likely to change in the redistricting process, making it more favorable for a Democrat than a Republican like Nunes. By stepping down now the move will result in a special election this coming April to replace him for the remainder of the term. Any runoff would happen in June. The vote would be within the existing 22nd district boundary making it likely the GOP may retain the seat at least until the next regular election. Nunes, an ally of former President Trump, plans to head a Trump media company, he said.
Beauty school wants Downton Hanford location
Lawrence Beauty has a location on 10th Ave in Hanford and now wants a second location downtown. Then new location would be at 308 E. Sixth Street. The city Planning Commission will hear a proposal to allow the vocational school in a mixed downtown zone at their Dec, 14 meeting.The 7,000 square foot building was a former thrift shop.
State offers $100M for subsidence repair to canals
The State of California announced recently they will fund a program to provide up to $37 million to the State Water Project’s California Aqueduct and San Luis Canal (jointly operated by DWR and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation), $39.2 million to Friant Water Authority for the Friant-Kern Canal, and $23.8 million to San Luis Delta-Mendota Authority for the Delta-Mendota Canal. Recipients will use program funds to pay for planning, permitting, design and construction of near-term subsidence rehabilitation projects.
Gas prices finally head lower
This county remains the best place in California to fill up with gas prices finally heading lower after a record-setting summer. Lemoore’s Sinclair has the best price this week at $3.81, says GasBuddy. That’s down about 15 cents in the past week.
