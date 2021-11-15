Habitat for Humanity Tulare-Kings County has renewed its longstanding relationship with Bank of America, with the latter offering a grant worth $12,500 in general funding.
According to Deanna Saldana, assistant executive director for the South Valley chapter of Habitat for Humanity, the partnership between the bank and the nonprofit goes back almost to the beginning of their organization.
“Our partnership with Bank of America’s only grown through the years and I have high hopes that not only will we continue to be able to grow as well as Bank of America and other community support. I believe that the very studs in a home have Bank of America and community support written right into them,” she said.
Saldana also said that Bank of America sends volunteers to help with Habitat for Humanity’s building projects. However, these efforts have stalled during the pandemic, but they are expected to help again next year by building a house in Visalia.
“Habitat for Humanity shares our mission to help make lives better, and we’re proud to continue supporting the important work that its Tulare-Kings chapter does for working families and communities,” said Fresno-Visalia president Mark Riley.
Habitat for Humanity has been in operation since 1994 and is dedicated to helping low-income families by constructing houses, which they are able to pay off in “sweat equity” by working on other houses in turn. Habitat also provides low-cost, critical home repairs and rehab assistance to low-income homeowners throughout Tulare and Kings Counties.
"Homeowner payments, generous financial and in-kind contributions from community partners such as Bank of America, enable Habitat to continue investing in affordable home production, preservation and protection to ensure local families have safe and affordable housing opportunities so they can build strength, stability, and self-reliance," the nonprofit concluded in a media release.
