Illinois-based Ace Hardware will open a 1.03 million square ft distribution center in Visalia in the next year. Developer Seefried Industries filed for a permit to build the complex on August 6,2021. The permit names Ace Hardware as the tenant.
The permit is valued at $90 million with the contractor listed as Clayco who has built other projects for Seefried including the Amazon warehouse in Fresno.
Earlier Seefried had presented a detailed site-plan for the 81-acre property they are buying at Plaza and Ferguson in the Visalia Industrial Park that said the tenant would hire 400 working in three shifts.
Seefried Western Manager Sean Sheppard confirmed the deal this week saying he hoped the warehouse would be open by October of next year.
For Visalia, the news is further evidence that the logistics industry has selected Visalia as one of the best places to reach California markets within a day's drive, delivering goods increasingly directly to customers.
Cannabis crops gain value
The cannabis crop is not huge in Kings County where it is legal to grow only in Lemoore and in Hanford jurisdiction. But the value of the pot crop appears to be gaining in nearby counties. In the past few weeks both Monterey and Santa Barbara counties released their 2020 Crop Report including figures on their cannabis crop values. Turns out in Santa Barbara the pot crop has grown in value to almost $200 million, the No. 2 crop in the county behind only strawberries.
In Monterey County, the cannabis crop edged out head lettuce, their claim to fame, in dollar value. The Monterey pot crop was calculated at $484.1 million- an increase of $34.4 million from 2019. That makes it the number 2 crop in that county also after strawberries. Kings County ag commissioner Jimmy Hook says they don’t gather statistics on cannabis in Kings County. He says the county crop report should be released later in August. Lemoore is the leader in approving new cultivation of cannabis here as travelers on Hwy 41 can see.
Finally ready to cross that bridge
The community of Kettleman City will be one step closer to a safe pedestrian bridge over Highway 41 that divides the low income town. At 10 a.m. Aug. 12 on Highway 41, where the current crosswalk is, north of the Kings County Fire Station the Board, and public are invited to attend the $2 Million check presentation by Assembly member Rudy Salas for the Kettleman City Pedestrian Bridge project. Over the past 16 years, the discussions, studies, and resulting documents addressing Kettleman City have produced few tangible improvements toward reducing the danger faced daily by pedestrians of all ages crossing SR 41 here. Now CalTrans is expected to move soon to start the project making it safer for kids and all people to cross.
Valley will get first hydrogen plant
The California Energy Commission has awarded $4 million to a company who plans to build a hydrogen fueling plant near Mendota that will turn solar power and cow poop into transportation fuel. Livestock are estimated to contribute roughly half of California’s methane emissions, a major contributor to global warming.
The Project’s electrolyzer and supporting equipment will be powered by the capture of methane biogas that will generate up to 2,000 kg/day of 99.999% pure renewable hydrogen to supply California’s expanding network of light-duty hydrogen refueling stations.
The produced renewable hydrogen will be sold under long-term purchase agreements with California’s hydrogen refueling station owners, to be used as fuel for the states’ expanding fleet of fuel cell electric vehicles.
The technology is just one of several that will capture gas from dairy farms to make renewable fuel or electricity. The company building the project is Sacramento based H2B2 USA, LLC. Operations will be sited on a 1.25 acre portion of a 324 acre parcel to be leased at the Bar 20 Dairy Farm, west of the City of Kerman.
California Dairies plan sustainability push
Visalia-based Cal Dairies inc plans major initiatives toward sustainability . According to a 2020 study in the Journal of Dairy Science, California dairies have already reduced the amount of land (89%), water (88%), and greenhouse gases (45%) per gallon of milk produced over a 50-year period.
More recently in 2020, CDI joined farmer cooperatives and other dairy companies around the U.S., led by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, in co-signing the 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals, which include a goal to be carbon neutral or better by the year 2050.
Breastfeeding is best
In 2018, Kings County ranked 46th in the state out of 58 counties for hospital breastfeeding. The birthing hospital in Kings County was recently designated breastfeeding-friendly. The Health Department hopes to see increased breastfeeding rates as a result of this designation.Women, especially low wage earners, are likely to quit breastfeeding upon return to work. Although lactation accommodation is required by law and the California Labor Code, many employers are unaware of this and have not made arrangements to accommodate breastfeeding workers.
Human milk feeding provides short and long-term health benefits that reduce health care costs and increase longevity.
The Healthy People Initiative consistently identifies breastfeeding as a national health priority and sets national goals that the county is far from meeting. Meeting these goals is anticipated to save billions of dollars in health care expenditures in the United States.
On August 24, 2021, the National Association of County and City Health Officials are launching a Blueprint for the Continuity of Care in Breastfeeding Support. This will be an eight-part webinar series focused on helping communities learn what they can do to build a strong system of support for breastfeeding families.
