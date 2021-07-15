The International Agri-Center, World Ag Expo, and the Central Valley Toyota Dealers presented a check in the amount of $68,400 to the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare on July 9 in Tulare.
While COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2021 World Ag Expo live event, the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare created pandemic-friendly ways to sell drawing tickets. Through phone calls and sales at Central Valley Toyota dealerships, Guild members were able to raise a significant amount of money to support Valley Children’s Healthcare for the seventh year in a row.
“The Guilds of Valley Children's Healthcare are honored to continue the partnership with the World Ag Expo and Toyota,” said Connie McClaskey, Chair of the Guilds of Valley Children's Healthcare. “While COVID-19 was challenging in many ways, the community rallied behind our mission in an incredible way. We’re grateful for the support and are looking forward to an eighth year.”
The World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra Giveaway check represented the total funds raised by the Guilds who participated in World Ag Expo’s Toyota Tundra Giveaway by selling chances to win a new 2021 Tundra. The proceeds from the giveaway directly benefit Valley Children’s.
The Tundra truck, won by a Fresno woman, was donated by the Central Valley Toyota Dealers, through their role as the Official Truck of World Ag Expo.
“We are so pleased that Toyota stayed committed to this fundraiser despite COVID-19,” said Jerry Sinift, Chief Executive Officer, International Agri-Center. “Valley Children’s Healthcare is an asset to our Valley and we are always proud to work with Toyota to support the hospital.”
