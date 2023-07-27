Corcoran area water district El Rico GSA has sued Kings County over the county’s new groundwater export ordinance.
The lawsuit, received June 8, says the County did not follow the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) procedures that they are mandated to follow. The district says the ordinance, passed Nov. 29, 2022 was adopted with only one hearing in a few weeks' time. not allowing for input from water agencies.
The news that the County wanted to move forward on the ordinance was met with criticism from a number of local water entities.
El Rico maintains that allowing time for input could have ironed out problems they say include the issue of groundwater imports into the county.
Supervisor Doug Verboon, a strong advocate for the ordinance, says that despite the suit, ”the ordinance is in place.”
He adds that he can’t say much except to add that the County is now meeting with El Rico to see if something can be worked out before they head to court.
The ordinance was drafted after criticism that large landowners were selling groundwater outside the county, motivated by the high price of water that in turn could hurt farming in Kings County.
A related issue is the fate of the county’s Water Commission that Verboon had wanted to eliminate and replace with new water advisory committee.
Existing Water Commission members have criticized that idea.
Angiola Water District acting General Manager, stated, "I served on the Kings County Water Commission in the past. The Water Commission is a solid organization whose members both had and have an excellent understanding of the county's water operations issues and needs. The Commission has provided sound advice to the County over the years. The new body doesn't appear to be able to accomplish anything more than the past commission. The new commission will consist of a majority of board members that use little water and have little at stake. The County currently has a effective Commission in place. It's unclear what the necessity or purpose of the new agency is. No need exists to change it. The purpose is difficult to understand.”
Almond crop up despite rough weather
The 2023 California Almond Objective Measurement Report published Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA-NASS) estimates that the crop harvested in 2023 will come in at 2.6 billion meat pounds, 1% percent above last year’s 2.57 billion pounds.
The estimate is up 4% from USDA-NASS’s Subjective Forecast in May and comes after one of the wettest winters on record, limited bee flights because of rain and wind, and a cool spring. USDA’s Forecasted yield is 1,880 pounds per acre, down 20 pounds from 2022 and the lowest since 2009.
Jobless Rate for June
The unemployment rate in Kings County was 8.4% in June 2023, up from a revised 8% in May 2023, and above the year-ago estimate of 6.7%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.9% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period. A closer look shows the county labor force is up 3.1%, non-farm jobs are up 4.4% while farm jobs are the same as a year ago despite flooding in ag fields.
Monthly photovoltaic module shipments
The Energy Information Agency released a paper that shows solar panel installations continue to climb in 2023-ahead of last years record pace. California a permitted the highest number — nearly 500,000 units compared to 321,000 in Texas.