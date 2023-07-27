Corcoran area water district El Rico GSA has sued Kings County over the county’s new groundwater export ordinance.

The lawsuit, received June 8, says the County did not follow the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) procedures that they are mandated to follow. The district says the ordinance, passed Nov. 29, 2022 was adopted with only one hearing in a few weeks' time. not allowing for input from water agencies.

The news that the County wanted to move forward on the ordinance was met with criticism from a number of local water entities.

