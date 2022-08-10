Well-known local tribes find themselves on opposing sides when it comes to hotly debated Proposition 27 on the ballot this fall.
The proposition, backed by seven sports betting firms, would allow digital betting online in the state. Californians are already familiar with the debate from all those competing TV advertisements featuring tribal leaders his summer.
One of a small handful of California tribes backing Proposition 27 is Lemoore’s Tachi Yokut Tribe, which has a major casino on their rancheria — the Palace in Kings County.
“Prop. 27 will provide us with economic opportunity to fortify our Tribe’s future for generations and protect Tribal sovereignty,” Leo Sisco, chairman of the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe, stated in a release. “And it is the only measure that will deliver hundreds of millions of dollars each year to help solve homelessness and address mental health in California. The tribe has counted on gaming since 1983 to raise its members out of poverty."
Tribes supporting the measure may expect financing from some of the out-of-state firms to promote sports betting through the local brand providing a net positive for the tribe. If it passes, that is.
But over 50 Indian tribes from across the state strongly oppose Prop. 27 because, they say, it would disrupt their current casino operations, in place for decades.
Betting on their new casino
That includes opponents of Prop. 27 like the Tule Tribe in Tulare Country, which fears the measure would drive business away from Indian casinos and pose a threat to their self-reliance.
“The Tribe is a 'No on Prop 27,'" declares Neil Peyron, chairman of the Tule River Tribal Council. The tribe is about to open its new 40-acre casino near Porterville that will employ 750 people when it opens in December.
The new facility will feature 1,750 slot machines - up from 1,200 at their current remote casino 12 miles east of town. Their new Tulare County casino will also sport a 2,000-seat concert hall and 700-seat restaurant, a massive investment for the tribe facing an uncertain future. A new hotel will follow.
Opponents claim that out-of-state corporations have written a ballot measure to legalize online sports betting in California — but only on their terms. They say 90% of sports betting profits will be shipped out of California.
So how is debate going? One recent poll found 58% of respondents would vote no on Prop. 27 compared to 33% yes votes.
But the pro-27 campaign scoffs.
”This isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on. Our own polling shows Californians support Prop. 27 and creating permanent solutions to homelessness and mental health care by taxing and regulating online sports betting. The opposition wouldn’t be spending $100 million if they weren’t concerned our measure will pass. Look at their actions, not their press releases.”
Prop. 27, the California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act, will provide hundreds of millions of dollars each year to tackle California’s homelessness and mental health crises by licensing, regulating, and taxing online sports betting, proponents say.
Another poll conducted in April by David Binder Research found that 59% of Californians would support the initiative and that the measure maintains a wide lead, even after simulating multiple sports betting measures on the ballot and a well-funded opposition campaign.
Just to confuse you some more, another similar measure, Proposition 26, promotes in-person sports betting at California tribal casinos and a select number of California horse racing venues.
Two coalitions of tribes oppose Prop. 27 with familiar Central California names like Table Mountain, North Fork Rancheria, Picayune Rancheria and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians on the Central Coast, as well as the Tule Tribe. Numerous Democratic party groups are in the “no" coalitions too, including the Kings and Tulare County Democratic Central Committees.
On the support side locally is Miguel Perez, executive director of the Kings/ Tulare Homeless Alliance, which backs the Tachi Yokut campaign. Backers of the measure say that a $100 million licensing fee would pay for affordable housing for the homeless, mental health services and financial support for tribes.
The 'yes' campaign says the measure assures
• No sports bet can be made without the participation of California tribes. Any online platform wishing to participate in the California market must first partner with a California tribe.
• All tribes benefit. A portion of all revenue generated from sports betting will be shared among tribes who choose not to participate in the online sports betting marketplace. Using fiscal estimates provided by the state of California, this measure would double the amount of revenue that non-gaming tribes receive from gaming in California.
• Each tribe can also choose to operate their own sports betting platform without a partner and those tribes will pay a substantially lower license fee.
CalFire and PG&E report less acreage burned
Wildfires in California as of Aug. 8 have burned 181,252 acres in the state, down from nearly 1.4 million acres at this time last year. The five-year average for the same period is 623,000 acres, says CalFire.
At PG&E, which has been hammered by utility-induced wildfires in recent years and their financial impact, the number of PG&E’s California Public Utility Commission reportable ignitions greater than or equal to 100 acres in high fire threat areas is zero so far in 2022. Fires of this size are a small percentage of ignitions, but account for more than 90% of the acres burned and more in their service area.
Carrier wing returns to NAS Lemoore
Aviation squadrons assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, embarked aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), returned home this week, marking the end of a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations.
That includes Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 14, VFA-41, and VFA-151, which returned to Naval Air Station Lemoore Tuesday.
Nut exports soar
California agricultural exports in June rose by 15.5% to $3.941 billion from $3.416 billion, as overseas shipments of almonds, pistachios and walnuts – three of the state’s top five farm exports – all soared. Shipments abroad of food and kindred products gained by 14.2% rising to $3.301 billion from $2.890 billion.
Beef exports up one third
U.S. beef exports remained on a red-hot pace in June, topping $1 billion for the fifth time this year (after twice hitting $1 billion in 2021), according to data released by the USDA. Exports of U.S. pork remained below last year’s large totals in June, while lamb exports continued to trend higher.
June beef exports totaled 130,638 metric tons, down slightly from the record volume posted in May but up 16% year-over-year and the fourth largest on record. Export value was $1.05 billion in June, also down slightly from the May record but 31% above last year. For the first half of 2022, beef exports increased 6% from a year ago to 743,904 metric tons, valued at $6.19 billion (up 33%).
Western Growers honor John Harris
Local ag leader John Harris will be honored by Western Growers at a Award of Honor dinner gala at the Western Growers 2022 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas Nov. 2-5.
Harris was born to a farm family whose operations in California extend back more than a century. He graduated with a degree in agricultural production from the University of California, Davis and then served two years in the U.S. Army.
Besides his tenure as CEO and sole shareholder of Harris Farms and his 11 years on the Western Growers board of directors, Harris served five terms as president of the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association. The Harris Farms Thoroughbred Division produced California Chrome, the winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. In 2014 he received the Agriculturalist of the Year award from the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.
Speculators leave ag commodities markets
The Wall Street Journal reports: “An exodus of hedge funds and other speculators from commodities markets has intensified the fall in prices for wheat, corn, soybeans and other staples.
It is a sharp reversal from earlier this year when money managers, worried about inflation and war-related supply problems, helped run up commodity prices by piling into futures markets with bets that prices would rise. Wheat and soybeans notched price records earlier this year and corn climbed close to an all-time high, but since then speculators have exited from agricultural markets, taking profits, closing out inflation trades and battening down for recession.”
Prices of key milk products head lower
Western United Dairymen reports that the price of cheddar cheese and dry milk powder, key milk commodities, are heading lower this summer, down from highs earlier this year. Cheddar prices reached a high of $2.40 a pound in May, but are now down to $1.80 and NDM has dropped from $1.90 to near $1.40 following other ag commodities lower.