John Lindt

Well-known local tribes find themselves on opposing sides when it comes to hotly debated Proposition 27 on the ballot this fall.

The proposition, backed by seven sports betting firms, would allow digital betting online in the state. Californians are already familiar with the debate from all those competing TV advertisements featuring tribal leaders his summer.

One of a small handful of California tribes backing Proposition 27 is Lemoore’s Tachi Yokut Tribe, which has a major casino on their rancheria — the Palace in Kings County.

