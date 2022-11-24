The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner.
Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard is a franchise business owned by Amy Rose.
The humble and ultra-knowledgeable Rose attributes much of the success to her management team, she said.
Annette Evangelo is the general manager at the location. Evangelo, a key player in the local success of Black Bear according to rose, has been with the company for many years.
"She’s very humble. She’s running it," Rose said of her manager, adding, "Without her passion I wouldn’t have my passion.
“I have a great leader, she’s great," Evangelo responded.
Rose also stated that the team makes sure to “run this more like a Family Diner than a Corporate Diner.”
It is clear that this is true as guests are greeted upon arrival in a warm, welcoming and inviting way, and painted murals are lining the wall as well as n old-school jukebox in the corner.
Rose stated, “We believe in quality food, quality service, quality product.”
Black Bear Diner's menu — printed on newsprint — boasts meals for all occasions. There are great breakfast options from the savory to the sweet as well as lunch and dinner options.
When asked about the best item on the menu the team excitedly exclaimed, “chicken fried steak,” mentioning that it is a best-selling item along with a yummy chicken avocado sandwich. For dinner it could be meatloaf or pot roast for some good, old-fashioned comfort food.
Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Black Bear Diner Hanford is located at 1790 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford.