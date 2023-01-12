Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Northern Nevada have teamed up with Fandango and VUDU to offer shoppers the opportunity to earn a movie reward perk watching blockbuster films inside a local theater or stream on the go or at home.
Through Feb. 7, Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx shoppers will receive a Fandango Movie Reward for every $25 spent on specially marked items in a single transaction. Shoppers may use the reward as a ticket to visit a local theater or use the reward to stream any movie on VUDU. Fandango "Buy Me" tags are featured on participating frozen, dairy and deli items, including ice cream, frozen pizza, cheese, yogurt and much more. Rewards are redeemable up to a thirteen-dollar value.
“It’s always a thrill to offer our Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx customers some added fun to their shopping experience,” said Donovan Ford, senior vice president, store operations for The Save Mart Companies. “We welcome our shoppers to enjoy the opportunity to watch popular movie releases on us.”