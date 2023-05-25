Ali Azizuddin, chairman of Red Chillies, the owner of the Jackpot Sinclair gas station and car wash located at 705 W. Grangeville Blvd. in Hanford attended the Hanford City Council meeting Tuesday, May 16, at which time he presented donations to both the Hanford Police Department’s youth program known as the Hanford PAL and the Hanford Fire Department’s youth program, Hanford Fire Explorers.
Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass expressed his appreciation for this donation.
“This donation will allow us to purchase uniforms, personal protective equipment and other items needed for the Explorer program,” he said.