Ali Azizuddin, Chairman of Red Chillies, the owner of the Jackpot Sinclair Gas Station & Car Wash located at 705 W. Grangeville Boulevard, Hanford, announced this week that the company is expanding to include hot food sales of chicken and related items.
Azizuddin acquired the Jackpot Sinclair Gas Station & Car Wash about one and a half years ago.
This was Red Chillies’ first Hanford-based venture, however, they intend to acquire other businesses
within the local community.
Azizuddin said in a release that he appreciates the supportive nature of the Hanford community and especially its local police and fire departments. He has elected to show his gratitude by donating from this new venture to the Hanford police and fire departments, he stated in a release.
“My company deeply appreciates and intends to consistently support local law enforcement and first responders as they are the ones that work on an around the clock basis to make sure our community is safe and secure," he said adding, “We have plans in the near future to bring additional businesses into the Hanford community as they will not only create local jobs but also allow Red Chillies the opportunity to further support the first responders and the community as a whole.”
Parker Sever, Chief of the Hanford Police Department said, “We are grateful for the generosity of Mr.
Azizuddin and for acknowledging our efforts to make the community safe. We will be using our portion
of the fundraising proceeds for Hanford PAL, which includes the following youth programs: Police
Explorers, Junior Explorers, Boxing and Mountain Biking.”
“We also very much appreciate Mr. Azizuddin’s generous support of our City’s public safety agencies,”
Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass said. “This fundraiser will benefit our Fire Explorer program, which
introduces 15 to 18-year-olds to the fire service profession. Specifically, it may help us purchase
uniforms, personal protective equipment (PPE), program scholarships and public education.”