Image4.jpg

Left to right, Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass, local business owner Ali Azizuddin and Parker Sever, Chief of the Hanford Police Department pose for a photo.

 Contributed

Ali Azizuddin, Chairman of Red Chillies, the owner of the Jackpot Sinclair Gas Station & Car Wash located at 705 W. Grangeville Boulevard, Hanford, announced this week that the company is expanding to include hot food sales of chicken and related items.

Azizuddin acquired the Jackpot Sinclair Gas Station & Car Wash about one and a half years ago.

This was Red Chillies’ first Hanford-based venture, however, they intend to acquire other businesses

