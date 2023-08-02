There’s a new flavor in Kings County.

Goldie and Patty Bedi, the owners of Lemoore’s newest, and only, Indian restaurant wanted to bring variety to local cuisine — and do it with a twist.

“So, the name says ‘Twisted’ and we have lots of twists in the menu. We have a lot of original Indian food, but we have a twist, like our crazy fries,” said Goldie, who serves as the restaurant’s chef.

