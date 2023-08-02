There’s a new flavor in Kings County.
Goldie and Patty Bedi, the owners of Lemoore’s newest, and only, Indian restaurant wanted to bring variety to local cuisine — and do it with a twist.
“So, the name says ‘Twisted’ and we have lots of twists in the menu. We have a lot of original Indian food, but we have a twist, like our crazy fries,” said Goldie, who serves as the restaurant’s chef.
Twisted Indian Street Food, located at 236 Heinlen St., Lemoore, offers traditional Indian dishes such as chicken tikka masala, lamb curry, saag paneer and aloo gobi.
However, the other half of the menu is as twisted as advertised, offering the "twisted crazy fries" — Indian inspired French fries topped in homemade sauce, cotija cheese and paneer, lamb or chicken as well as Indian-inspired tacos and burritos and the “Crazy Kurkure,” an Indian version of the tostiloco, a popular Mexican street food.
“Kurkure is an Indian chip, like Takis, you know. And then I put the Indian spices in it and a little bit of Mexican spices to it,” Goldie said.
The couple sold their previous Fresno-based restaurants, Indian Kebab Palace and Bollywood Indian Street Food, deciding to start fresh in an area lacking Indian food and have found the perfect spot in Lemoore, becoming Kings County’s only Indian food option.
“We saw that there are not really any Indian restaurants here so we wanted to give it a try and see if we could bring something new to Lemoore,” Patty said.
“Now people here who like Indian food won’t have to drive to Fresno or Visalia,” Goldie said.
Goldie went to school for three years in his home country of India to learn to cook. After moving to Fresno about 20 years ago, he met and married Patty. The couple lives in Fresno.
The ambience of the restaurant is hip and colorful. Eye-catching murals depicting Indian culture and scenes like the Taj Mahal, traditional dancers and agriculture decorate the walls of the dining room. Past the kitchen, posters for Indian films such as “My name is Khan,” Pathaan” and “Slumdog Millionaire” guide customers to the fountain drinks.
First-timers are encouraged to try the thali combination plate, so they can get an idea of which items they’d want a full meal of in the future. Diners usually then try the more traditional fare before moving on to the twisted menu items once they’ve become regulars, the Bedis said.
“It gives you an idea of what you’ll like. Some people think Indian food is just spicy. Some people get scared to try it, but it’s not spicy. Sometimes, I get people saying it’s not spicy enough,” Goldie said with a laugh.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Twisted Indian Street Food, which opened July 10, currently has 10 employees.
“The response from the customers and the locals has been really positive; they’ve been really supportive,” Patty said.