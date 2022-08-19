Lemoore is finally getting its slice of the Round Table pizza pie.
The newest location for the popular West Coast pizza franchise opened in Lemoore on Aug. 10.
“They needed another pizza place around here and we showed up for them,” said general manager Israel Perez.
Perez serves as the general manager of both the Hanford and Lemoore locations. He has worked for franchisee Paul Gill and his partner, Bezhad Cohan, for about eight years.
Gill owns around 20 Round Table Pizza locations throughout the Valley and in the Los Angeles area, including the Visalia, Tulare, Clovis and Hanford locations.
“Hanford at the moment is the No. 1 store out of all of them. Sales are great over there, but Lemoore is beating them this week,” Perez said. “We’re doing pretty good over here.”
In fact, Perez said that the location has been so busy that he already imagines they’ll have to expand the dining area. The Hanford store underwent an expansion about two years ago.
The idea for the Lemoore store evolved quickly, Perez said. At first, it was planned to be exclusively carry-out and delivery only. A couple of weeks later, the owner was eyeing a small location with just a few tables.
“And before I knew it, he sent me blueprints for an entire Round Table,” Perez said.
Perez, a Lemoore resident, said that his love of Round Table, the pizza, is what lead to him working with Round Table, the company.
“It was just a good fit for me. I liked the pizza, I liked the service and the quality, so it was a great fit for me,” he said.
For newbies who have never tried Round Table, Perez suggests his personal favorite.
“I like the chicken jalapeno with white sauce,” he said. “In fact, I just ate one.”
Despite his own preference, he said that the most popular pizza in Hanford — and now Lemoore — is the King Arthur Supreme, a combination pizza with just about everything on it.
The Lemoore location has nearly 30 employees, Perez said.
The location offers dine in, carry-out and delivery.
The new Round Table Pizza restaurant is located at 155 W. Hanford Armona Road, suite H in Lemoore. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information or to call in an order, dial (559) 423-5448.