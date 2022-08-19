round table
Buy Now

A new Round Table Pizza opened in Lemoore earlier this month.

 Parker Bowman/Staff

Lemoore is finally getting its slice of the Round Table pizza pie.

The newest location for the popular West Coast pizza franchise opened in Lemoore on Aug. 10. 

“They needed another pizza place around here and we showed up for them,” said general manager Israel Perez.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you