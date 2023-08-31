More than a year after it was approved by Kings County Planning Commission and almost two years after it was proposed by Sandridge Partners, a beef harvesting plant on the outskirts of Lemoore is moving closer to ground breaking.

Company spokesman Matthew Maxson says they are finalizing construction drawings on the 135-acre project that features some 72,000 square feet of building space.

“We're moving forward. It is possible we could break ground by the end of the year,” Maxson adds.

