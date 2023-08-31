More than a year after it was approved by Kings County Planning Commission and almost two years after it was proposed by Sandridge Partners, a beef harvesting plant on the outskirts of Lemoore is moving closer to ground breaking.
Company spokesman Matthew Maxson says they are finalizing construction drawings on the 135-acre project that features some 72,000 square feet of building space.
“We're moving forward. It is possible we could break ground by the end of the year,” Maxson adds.
The project is south of Lemoore, off Highway 41, at 19868 Jackson Ave.
The scale of the beef plant has been downsized from its original plan — a 826-acre project that included a beef feedlot and processing plant. Concerns were raised in Lemoore about its proximity to the community and West Hills College.
The revised facility will be used to slaughter, butcher, process and distribute bulk beef products. At capacity, the beef harvesting plant would harvest a maximum of 210 cattle per day, but not include a 12,500-cattle feedlot that was originally proposed.
Maxson says Sandridge Partners is still interested in applying for USDA funding offered last year by the Biden administration to spur more competition in the highly-concentrated beef industry.
”We were not ready to apply in the last round," says Maxon, adding they will be if there is a new round of applications.
John Vidovich runs Sandridge Partners, LP, a farmland investment firm that will build and operate the facility.
Cattle is big business here as the county's No. 5 crop — valued at $172 million in 2021. Kings County has one major meat processor in Hanford — Central Valley Meat. Adding this relatively small operation specializing in higher end cuts promises more consumer choice in their beef with the facility expected to be open for direct sales to consumers. The operation will process mostly Angus beef and will include kosher cuts.
Second AutoZone for Hanford
Hanford will get a new second AutoZone store in town, on 10th Avenue near Fargo, and it's set to open in November. Their existing store is at 336 N. 11th Ave., Hanford.