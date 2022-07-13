The Kings County Planning Commission this week unanimously approved a plan to build a beef harvesting plant on the outskirts of Lemoore along Highway 4. There was no opposition.
Proposed by Sandridge Partners, approval of the project will enable the company to apply for funding offered by the federal government looking to diversify the meat processing industry.
The project will total 135 acres including 72,000 square feet of building space that includes livestock loading areas, a kill floor, coolers, cold storage, dry storage, a cut room, offices, employee facilities and 1,900 square feet of retail space.
In addition to the proposed building facilities, the project includes 151 parking spaces (six ADA), internal access roads, a truck scale/weigh station, and a wastewater retention pond. This facility will be used to slaughter, butcher, process, and distribute bulk beef products using kosher and halal slaughter techniques. At capacity the plant would harvest a maximum of 210 cattle per day.
The project site is to be located at 19868 Jackson Avenue, south of Lemoore. The once controversial plan no longer includes a feed lot that was removed after local opposition in Lemoore.
Where’s the beef?
A federal lawsuit suit filed by Sysco, the largest wholesale food distributor in the country in late June in the Texas Southern District Court, alleges that Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef — who control over 80 percent of the U.S. beef market — intentionally reduced the number of slaughtered cattle to artificially inflate beef prices and reduce payments to ranchers.
Some things never change
Despite inflation issues the price of those famous all-beef hot dogs offered at Costco will not be heading higher anytime soon. So says Costco CEO Craig Jelinek about their signature food court favorite. Costco’s hot dog and drink combo retails for $1.50, and hasn’t gone up in price since the 1980s. Other food court items are seeing an increase. The chicken bake sells for $1 more than in June, at $3.99.and the price of the soda has increased by 10 cents to $0.69. On the other hand, those huge cooked chickens inside for take-home are still $4.99.
Oil prices are now 25% lower than June - down to $96 a barrel this week. So what's happening? The Energy Information Administration says we are using less gasoline than a year ago -10 billion gallons a day in early July 2021 down to 9.4 billion in the 2022 week ending July 7.
AAA says the average price of gas in Kings County is down 32 cents from a month ago. Futures prices signal more of a drop. Los Angeles wholesale gas for delivery in September has dropped 72 cents in the past month. If this keeps up we will see a dollar cheaper gas in September.
But we are already winners. Lemoore is still the cheapest place in the state this week for regular gas. But the low price leaders in town have changed from the last report on GasBuddy. Yokut Gas and Kwik Serve are pumping regular for $4.89 on July 13. Valley crude price (Midway Sunset) as of July 12 is $97.59 vs $111.68 as of July 1 and lowest since March.
Commodity collapse should mean cheaper building materials. If you plan to build this fall, key building materials are in a near free-fall this July. As of today lumber prices are down by 50% from March as steel and copper prices have dropped by 40%.
Lemoore wrestles with big plans
The City of Lemoore has been working with the governing body of USA Wrestling, the Olympic Wrestling Training Program, to obtain FEMA grant funds to construct a venue that would play a dual role as a countywide emergency shelter, to accommodate residents in the event of a natural disaster, and large sports facility, to accommodate programs locally and at state level. The expectation would be that it would expand internationally. USA Wrestling has already submitted the grant application and the site is proposed just south of West Hills College, north of SR 198.
Lemoore is also coordinating with Kings Economic Development Corporation and CERF (Central Emergency Response Fund) to obtain state grant funding to build 400 dorm rooms to accommodate baseball, basketball, track and field, and other sports programs instrumental to getting international programs up and running in the area.
California cotton acres are up in 2022
The state of California Pink Bollworm program reports that San Joaquin Valley cotton acreage is up this year. Cotton mapping for the Valley was completed the week of June 13.
The current total mapped acreage for the Valley is 120,564 acres (up from 102,218 acres in 2021). The breakdown of cotton acreage is 31,382 acres in Fresno County (up from 24,579 acres in 2021), 9,463 acres in Kern County (up from 8,607 acres in 2021), 45,541 acres in Kings County (up from 42,552 acres in 2021), 28,778 acres in Merced County (up from 20,279 acres in 2021), 253 acres in Madera County (up from 249 acres in 2021), and 5,144 acres in Tulare County (down from 5,952 acres in 2021).
While acreage is up this summer, prices on the US market are down about one third in the past few weeks at a 20-month low reflecting a decline in many ag commodities.
Almond forecast down 11 percent
USDA says California's 2022 almond production is forecast at 2.60 billion meat pounds, down 7% from May's subjective forecast and 11% lower than last year's crop of 2.92 billion pounds.
The forecast is based on 1.37 million bearing acres. Production for the nonpareil variety is forecast at 1 billion meat pounds, 12% percent below last year’s deliveries of 1.13 billion meat pounds. The nonpareil variety represents 38% of California’s total almond production.
The almond bloom began in early February with favorable weather for pollination. Warm temperatures encouraged a shorter bloom period than has occurred in recent years. Some areas were hit by a freeze that occurred during the last week in February. Frost damage was observed, with reports that some acres would be left unharvested without an adequate nut set. As drought conditions persist, water availability is a top concern for almond growers. Harvest is expected to begin next month.
The average nut set per tree is 4,082, a decrease of 12% compared to 2021. The nonpareil average nut set of 3,966 is also 12% lower than last year.
Also, the prices per pound continue to shrink from $2.50 a pound in 2020 to $1.70 last year and now around $1.40.
Olive oil production in California is expected to drop significantly in the 2022-23 crop year compared with the previous harvest. According to the Olive Oil Commission of California, which represents 90 percent of the Golden state’s production, its members will produce 1.8 million gallons in the current crop year.
That’s way down from 3 million gallons in 2021-22, 1.9 million gallons in 2020-21 and 3.6 million gallons in 2019-20.