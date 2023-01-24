Successful small businesses are vital to a flourishing Central Valley in areas from providing jobs to making progress in literacy rates, according to a Fresno Pacific University press release. 

Fresno Pacific University’s Center for Community Transformation is helping entrepreneurs start and grow life-giving businesses through its Launch Central Valley program. This 10-week small business start-up boot camp provided direction, instruction and coaching from business experts in marketing, sales, finance and dealing with attorneys, accountants and government officials.

Weekly sessions will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 31 through April 4, 2023. Participants will meet online via Zoom, and will have the option of getting individual coaching in person, virtually or over the phone throughout the course. Get more information and register at cct-lcv-cohort-8.eventbrite.com

