Living in the Valley during the hot summer months always leads to a craving for nice cold Paleta de Agua, Paletas de leche, fresh fruit, Aguas Fresca, Nieves de Agua Nieves de Leche, Mangoades snacks. And that's where La Michoacana Plus comes in.
La Michoacana Plus is a new Mexican ice cream shop, located at 1848 W Lacy Blvd, Hanford. With over 200 flavors of ice cream and fresh fruit to choose from, you can always come in for a nice cool-down.
Jenny Sandoval is a shift manager for La Michoacana who enjoys her work and the experience there. And even though it can be hard being a working mom with two kids, she still manages to walk into work every day ready and proud to be there, she said.
Many of the employees not only go to work they also go to school as well, with all of them having flexible hours and easy schedules that fit them, they said, which they credit to the owner, Anthony "Tony" Gonzalez, for this. They all very much feel that Gonzalez is an understanding person when comes to your schedule. They never have to worry about if he won’t give them certain days off, won’t pay them enough, or won’t understand why they taking days off. Like
“Gonzalez is one of the most respectful, kind, understanding owners I have ever known," Sandoval said.
When asked Sandoval what her experience is like working in this kind of fast-paced business and what she enjoys about it, she answered, "It can be difficult. Most [customers] have patience while others can be demanding. But overall, I love our customers. We love to hear that bell ring when they walk in and see the excitement on their faces when looking at the colors and different variety of everything.”
The employees take pride in the variety on their menu. They love to show off all the different options, with everything being freshly served. With Paletas de Agua you can choose from melón, Jamaica, sandía, and many more flavors. Along with the Paletas de Leche, there is also a number of flavors to choose from like vanilia, Oreo, frescas con crema (strawberries with cream) and chocolate. If you’re not in the mood for ice cream, why not have a nice cold refreshing drink? The aguas frescas also come in a variety of flavors like Limón, Mango, and Horchata.
And before you leave, please try the snacks with many different options like nachos, elotes (corn on the cob) Hot Cheetos con queso, and elote con Hot Cheetos.
Everyone who works at La Michoacana wants to show the people more of the Hispanic Mexican Culture by spreading the colors and delicious desserts they have and serve. When people walk in, they want to learn the language, and they feel a certain way when seeing the bright colors and loud music playing. While sitting down enjoying your snack, the operators want you to feel as if you’re sitting outside of Michoacana, México. They want everyone to feel equal and conformable while being in their restaurant. The employees welcome the community to come in and see how it feels to sit back and relax in the life of Michoacana, México.
La Michoacana is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day with holiday hours varying. The shop is located at 1848 W. Lacy Blvd, Hanford.