Living in the Valley during the hot summer months always leads to a craving for nice cold Paleta de Agua, Paletas de leche, fresh fruit, Aguas Fresca, Nieves de Agua Nieves de Leche, Mangoades snacks. And that's where La Michoacana Plus comes in.

La Michoacana Plus is a new Mexican ice cream shop, located at 1848 W Lacy Blvd, Hanford. With over 200 flavors of ice cream and fresh fruit to choose from, you can always come in for a nice cool-down.

Jenny Sandoval is a shift manager for La Michoacana who enjoys her work and the experience there. And even though it can be hard being a working mom with two kids, she still manages to walk into work every day ready and proud to be there, she said.

Recommended for you