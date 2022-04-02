KVPR’s newest podcast The Other California is available now wherever you find podcasts.
In this limited run series, host Alice Daniel takes listeners into small rural towns throughout the San Joaquin Valley, and introduces them to the people who make them what they are.
The podcast takes its name from a book by San Joaquin Valley author and historian Gerald Haslam. Haslam spent most of his career chronicling life in the valley – celebrating its vibrant communities but never overlooking its warts. In his book "Haslam’s Valley," he wrote:
“It harbors no movie stars, no beaches, no redwoods, but has an abundance of tenacious people of all colors, as well as miles and miles of farm and ranch land, rich oil fields, and communities churning with desperation, joy, passion, and hope, or the hope of hope. Pretty? Not generally. Rich? For a few. Interesting? Oh yeah.”
The Other California specifically looks at life in the valley’s small rural towns. For many Californians, these towns might not be more than a sign on a freeway exit off of Highway 99 or Interstate 5, but they’re home to incredible stories of community, family, and overcoming obstacles that are an important piece of the California story. The podcast explores themes like immigration, identity, and what makes these communities special to those who live there.
“We’re taking the listener to a place they may have driven through but don’t know anything about,” said Alice Daniel, who also serves as KVPR’s News Director. “After they hear the podcast, we want them to have a different perspective that will inspire them to be more curious, more tolerant, and more open-minded about the world.”
The podcast begins with Daniel’s own Valley origin story and an interview with the late Haslam himself — he died last year at the age of 84 — where he explains what he means by “The Other California.” In the episodes that follow, listeners will visit six towns in six different counties: Woodlake, Chowchilla, Avenal, Taft, Huron and Livingston.
These are towns molded by California’s pervasive desire to reshape the landscape in the quest for a new economy – be it gold, agriculture, oil, prisons, weed or warehouses. Episodes will look at each place from various angles including the town’s economy, history, local changemakers, traditional arts, and youth. The entire KVPR news team is involved in reporting this project.
“We’re thankful for the support of California Humanities for making this podcast possible,” said Alex Burke, KVPR’s Content Director. “Their generous grant has allowed us to take a deeper dive into exploring the diverse and often overlooked histories of our valley, and bring those stories to an ever wider audience.”
The first two episodes of The Other California are available now. A new episode is released each Friday. Find The Other California wherever you listen to podcasts, or at KVPR.org.
This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit www.calhum.org.