Thousands of local high school student athletes gathered for long practices in the “dog days” of summer but only a select few concluded by playing in high-pressure, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Championship games in early winter. Crystal Creamery is currently celebrating 13 teams who won Central Section Championships last fall in girls’ volleyball and boys’ football on its latest set of commemorative milk cartons.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and commitment of the student athletes and their coaches, as well as their supportive families and fellow students with these unique milk cartons. The cartons have become very popular with both the athletes and their local community,” said Brian Carden, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Crystal Creamery. He added, “This is our way to mark one of the most memorable moments of the student athletes’ young lives.”
Crystal Creamery’s sponsorship was the result of the vision of the late Pete Saco, the former Commissioner of the Sac-Joaquin Section, who wanted to find new creative way to celebrate student athletes. Now in its 11th year as a CIF Section Sponsor, Crystal Creamery has recognized more than 575 Section Champions over the years as well as Section Hall of Fame members and scholar athletes in the Central, North Coast and Sac-Joaquin Sections. Crystal Creamery’s sponsorship helps support more than 470 high schools stretching from Bakersfield to Crescent City and from the coast to the Nevada border.