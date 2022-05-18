Kings County is a reliable GOP stronghold with the latest voter registration numbers favoring Republicans, which have 24,012 registered voters compared to 20,642 for Democrats as of April 2022, according to the California Secretary of State.
But the long term trend, even in this red county, shows many new voters choosing to align themselves with either the Democrats or registering as Independents.
Looking at comparative numbers from April 2016 - six years ago - Democrats have added 4,351 additional voters to the roll in Kings County while the GOP has added 2,648. More residents have decided to register as Independents, 4,587 since 2016. There are now 12,350 Independents in the county.
In April 2016, 45 percent of voters in the county were Republicans, with that number falling to just 39 percent as of April 2022. The percentage of Dems in the county has been flat over the same period while the percentage of Independents climbed from 16.4 percent to 20 percent today.
Still, the GOP has close to a 3,500 edge in voters as of 2022.
Historical numbers
Historically, Kings County was 67% Democrat in 1940, 71% in 1960 and 64% in 1980. By 1984 GOP candidate for president Ronald Reagan won by nearly double - 13,000 to 7,000 - over Democrat Walter Mondale. Even so, by the year 2000 the number of Kings voters calling themselves Democrats was even with Republicans.
Tulare County
Democrats make gains in voter registration but GOP still rules
The latest voter registration numbers from the state show Democrats are gaining on the GOP majority in Tulare County. Numbers filed for the June 2016 primary compared to June 2022 show the Democrats have added 23,438 voters over the 6-year period compared to the GOP, which added 13,973. Republicans still hold a lead as of April - 76,909 to 68,933 - a 10,000 vote advantage. But they used to be ahead by over 17,400 registered voters.
Fresno County
Dems now outnumber GOP by 37,000
The latest voter registration numbers in Fresno County show Democrats outdistancing new GOP voters by over 37,000 as of April this year. That is up from a margin of 8,100 for Dems in April 2016. Since April 2016, the Dems have added 33,902 voters while the GOP has added 4,867 - outpacing the Republicans by 6 to 1 in new registrations. The count now is 198,124 Democrats to 160,965 GOP voters. Historically, Fresno County was a GOP-majority county, only reversing the trend in recent years.
Statewide, Dems extend 5 million-vote lead
Democrats continue to far outpace Republicans in California, according to the latest registration numbers. Since April 2002 - a 20-year period - Democrats have added 3.4 million new voters while the GOP has actually lost around 28,000 voters. There were more Republicans in 2002 than today. Today there are 5 million more Democrats in the state than GOP voters, about double.