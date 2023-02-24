John Lindt

Steve Haugen, watermaster on the Kings River, says the latest estimate of April-July runoff is now 180% of average - enough to fill Pine Flat Dam and provide for a full run of the Kings River as well as meet irrigation demand on the Valley floor.

”It looks like a very good water year“ — the first since 2019, the last wet year.

Last month Haugen estimated the Kings basin snowpack could generate 130%-140% of spring runoff, so snowpack continues to build.

