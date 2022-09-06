Two Kings fossil fueled power plants have been thought of as relics of the past.

The natural gas fired 100MW plants located across from NAS Lemoore and the Hanford Industrial Park may be old news but they turn out to be good news for residents suffering through this week’s continuing days of 110 degree extreme heat that does not let up at night.

NWS weathermen say they expect night time temps in Hanford to be 10 degrees or more warmer than average. Solar works great during day hours but when you come home from work and crank up the AC where is the power going to come from?

