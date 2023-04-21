With new management at the helm, organizers are aiming to revitalize not just the annual Kings Fair, but the fairgrounds as a whole.
Kings Fairgrounds Chief Executive Officer Dena Rizzardo, who took the reins in January, is looking to give the fairgrounds a new look — from the ground up.
“We’ve taken down around 32 trees and there are a lot of infrastructure needs here, so we’re doing a lot of repairs right now and there’s a lot of clean up that we’re starting,” Rizzardo said this week.
Rizzardo also serves as the CEO of the Tulare County Fairgrounds, a position she has held since March of 2020.
The interoffice agreement will allow the Kings Fairgrounds to utilize some of the resources of the larger Tulare County Fairgrounds, including many of the carts, forklifts and other equipment being used at the Kings Fair for various projects.
Rizzardo spent 20 years in the banking industry and began working in the fair industry as a junior livestock exhibitor about 30 years ago. She has worked and volunteered with several California fairs including the 10th District Agricultural Association/Siskiyou Golden Fair, her hometown fair, where she served on the board of directors for about 10 years.
Rizzardo said that, in addition to the annual Kings Fair, she wants to bring many more events and concerts to the fairgrounds, including a recent monster truck show and an upcoming bull-riding event and concert.
“We’re trying to book events as fast as we can, but in order to do that, we need to get these repairs taken care of,” she said, adding that there are electrical lines as well as water and sewer repairs that are needed.
Rizzardo is also hoping to receive a $12 million grant that she recently applied for that would replace the fairgrounds’ marketplace with a 34,000 square-foot resiliency center. This would not only serve the fairgrounds’ mission statement of being a place for the community to go during disasters, but would also allow the space to be used for community outreach and provide a source of funding for the fairgrounds.
Getting the fairgrounds back to its roots as a community destination is one of Rizzardo’s goals, and she said she’s been receiving community feedback that will provide direction.
“I think the public just wants to be involved and they want to be invited in, and that’s what we’re trying to do, we want to make it a place of community,” she said. “The Fair isn’t what we are. It’s an event on our grounds, but more than that, this is a place for community gathering.”
This year’s Kings Fair will return from June 15-18, moved back about a week from past years to avoid conflicting with local high school graduation schedules. This year’s theme is “All That Jazz,” and will feature a new carnival, new food vendors, two nights of racing, animal shows and much more entertainment in addition to the 4-H and FFA livestock projects.
“Our attendance is down and it’s been down, so we’re trying to appeal to everyone. That’s my goal,” she said.
Some changes to this year’s Fair include kids’ day, and senior day being Thursday, rather than the Saturday of previous years. Another change this year will be that tickets will only be sold online or at the gate, so physical tickets will be phased out.
Musical entertainment will include the ever-popular country act, The Josh Day Band, as well as a popular Journey tribute band set to perform Friday night.
“Everybody likes Journey. We’re trying to book different things that will hit every genre, every crowd and every age group,” Rizzardo said, adding that more entertainment and musical acts will be announced closer to the event.
Presale and carnival tickets go on sale May 1. For more information, visit www.TheKingsFair.com or call 559-584-3318.