Dena Rizzardo is the chief executive officer of both the Tulare County and the Kings fairgrounds. 

With new management at the helm, organizers are aiming to revitalize not just the annual Kings Fair, but the fairgrounds as a whole.

Kings Fairgrounds Chief Executive Officer Dena Rizzardo, who took the reins in January, is looking to give the fairgrounds a new look — from the ground up.

“We’ve taken down around 32 trees and there are a lot of infrastructure needs here, so we’re doing a lot of repairs right now and there’s a lot of clean up that we’re starting,” Rizzardo said this week.

