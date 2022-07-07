The Kings County Fair’s Junior livestock and dairy auctions took place last month as a part of the 75th annual Kings County Fair with proceeds from the auctions generating over $1,000,000, Fair officials announced Thursday.
4-H and FFA exhibitors range in age from 9 to 19 and invest 60 to 120 days raising and preparing to exhibit their project animal(s) at the Fair. The auction is the culminating event for these exhibitors which will help them fund future projects or save for higher education.
The dairy replacement heifer and yearling heifer sale featured 36 animals. The replacement heifers averaged $4,157 per head while the yearling heifers averaged $3,389 per head. The animals sold in this sale will serve as replacement stock for local dairies.
The junior livestock auction featured 240 animals. The majority of the animals purchased in the sale will be utilized for meat production. The average sale price by species are as follows:
- Market Hogs $19.16/lb
- Market Sheep $22.54/lb
- Market Goats $24.66/lb
- Market Beef $6.31/lb
- Prospect Steer Projects $5.23/lb Rabbit Pens $450/pen
- Poultry Meat Pens $1,000/pen
- Turkey Meat Pens $1,050/pen
The average prices are the highest generated in recent memory for the Kings Fair and are testament to the continued support of the 500+ buyers in attendance, Fair organizers said.
Additionally, individuals and businesses in Kings County support the auction through the use of add-on’s which are smaller monetary donations that boost the overall price exhibitors receive for their animal. The junior livestock auction is a proud tradition in Kings County and despite very warm weather, the auction was well attended and a record-breaking success. The Kings Fair, the board of directors, and the exhibitors are incredibly grateful to everyone who participated as a buyer, contributed an add-on, or volunteered during the fair.
To generate funds to maintain the Kings Fair livestock facilities, an 8% commission is collected from every animal sold. The funds generated remain in an account designated solely for the livestock area of the Fair. This commission is used for maintenance, larger updating projects, competition judges, livestock staff, and animal transportation fees. Commission from this year’s sale is expected to generate over $75,000. Fair personnel, the Fair board of directors, and the livestock and dairy advisory committees recently met and identified multiple projects to utilize these funds, including updating the electrical infrastructure and installing new fans in the barns to assist with animal comfort. These projects are targeted for completion prior to the 2023 Kings Fair.
The highlight of this year’s Junior Livestock auction was the community support shown for the family of Marissa Cardona, organizers said.
Cardona, a Hanford West High FFA student died as the result of a car accident earlier this year. At the time of her passing, Marissa had started an FFA market hog project. Fellow agriculture students volunteered to finish raising Marissa’s animal in her memory, with the goal to exhibit and sell at the 2022 Kings Fair. Gracyn Coleman was selected by her peers to exhibit Marissa’s hog. When Coleman entered the sale ring numerous buyers began a bidding frenzy that pushed the price of the record-breaking hog to $300/lb, a value of nearly $75,000. After the animal was sold to Ray Figueroa Construction, numerous add-ons equating to nearly $1,200 each poured in from buyers throughout the arena. The total funds raised exceeded $114,000 and will not be subject to the 8% commission fee. The funds will go directly to the Cardona family and aid in the recovery of Marissa’s mother who survived the accident and is still recovering from her injuries.
The support shown for the Cardona family was an uplifting and incredible demonstration of a community uniting around an amazing cause, organizers said.