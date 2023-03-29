The Employment Development Department says the unemployment rate in Kings County was 9.2% in February, up from a revised 8.7% in January, and above the year-ago estimate of 8.9%.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.9% for the nation during the same period.
Taking a closer look, year-over-year unemployment did increase from 5% in February 2022 to 5.4% in February 2023 due to growth in the labor force and more people looking for work. Farm jobs last month in the county were strong year-over-year, up 11%, and nonfarm jobs climbed by an impressive 3,000 - up 5.1%.
Kings gasoline prices fall below $4
Yokut Gas was again the low price leader in Kings County this week with regular priced at $3.89 a gallon at press time, one of the lowest prices in the state. Two other local stations are below $4 according to GasBuddy. Recently the wholesale price of gas in California has plunged as much as 40 cents from the first of March but pump prices are slow to follow, even though sellers are paying less. Crude oil that was $110 per barrel a year ago is selling around $70.
Figure Tulare Lake will indeed come back – just one of the rivers that feeds it, the Kings River, now has an estimate of April-July runoff that should be over 2.6 million acre feet compared to 400,000 acre feet the year before.
Gasoline demand in 2023 appears to be lower than this same time last year. It’s not just that people are buying electric cars. Analysts point to changing work habits and how many days people go into their job or work from home.
Workers who used to commute five days a week now drive fewer days. Also, year after year the fleet of cars operating gets more fuel efficient. Add to that the run up in prices last summer when gas reached $6 a gallon that probably forced a change in driving habits by the consumer.
Analysts expect U.S. gasoline demand to drop by 1% annually over the next few years
Faraday Future to start Hanford production March 29
Car maker Faraday Future is starting production of its high-end electric car at their Hanford plant on March 29. The Los Angeles-based firm will stream the event live online.
The company posted a view of the Hanford plant that shows an empty parking lot, as the operation requires few workers.
“We have made great strides in recent months getting to this milestone, with thanks to our dedicated team, supportive investors and suppliers,” said Xuefeng Chen, Global CEO of Faraday Future. “I’m excited to finally see the culmination of many years of hard work, all focused on our one goal, bringing the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury FF 91 Futurist to market.”
The company says it will be competing with Ferrari, Maybach, Rolls Royce, and Bentley, as the only next-gen Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury EV product. The FF 91 Futurist puts forward a unique and intelligent EV experience with extreme technology, and an ultimate user experience. It features an industry-leading 1,050 horsepower, an EPA-certified range of 381 miles, 0-60 mph in 2.27 seconds.
Faraday Future was targeting its start of production for late March depending on what it said were expected “timely receipt of funds from the company’s investors” and suppliers meeting the supply chain requirements at the Hanford manufacturing facility. The first vehicles would come off the assembly line in early April 2023 and customer deliveries would occur before the end of that month.
State may help local hospitals
The California Hospital Association and local district hospital Kaweah Health is asking the governor and the state legislature to include a $1.5 billion, one-time line item in the fiscal year 2024 budget as a financial lifeline to California hospitals.
News of a decision by the governor will come in a few weeks, when he releases his “May Revise” budget that comes each year at this time.
CEO Gary Herbst says the distribution of these funds will be in proportion to the level of service an individual hospital or health system provides to its Medi-Cal population. Tulare County has the highest Medi-Cal enrollment of any county in California at more than 60%. Kings County’s rate is lower but not much.
In addition, the hospitals are asking the State to overhaul its Medi-Cal program and to significantly increase the reimbursement rates provided to doctors and hospitals. CHA estimates that Medi-Cal reimbursement to hospitals only cover 74% of the cost of providing care, one of the lowest reimbursement rates in the country.
Kaweah’s Herbst says the hospital has lost $135 million dollars since the start of the pandemic through Oct. 31, 2022. About $61 million dollars in federal COVID relief funding helped, but the remainder “came out of our cash reserves and put us in the financial strait we’re in right now.”
Since the start of the existing fiscal year in July, the district has lost an additional $43 million including $3.5 million in the month of February, Herbst announced recently. The hospital has laid off over 200 employees and cut pay to top staff.
Kaweah could see $75 million
Herbst estimates Kaweah could see $75 million if the governor includes the line item in his budget.
Besides high costs to operate, the hospital has experienced a lower than expected census in the past months, a trend seen elsewhere, says Herbst. Surgeries are down as well as outpatient clinic visits.
In Tulare County other hospitals are hurting as well, he says including Sierra View in Porterville and Tulare’s district hospital operated by Adventist Health.
Herbst gave a presentation to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors a few weeks ago and asked them if the state does not help, if they could step-up to help possibly with a sales tax proposal or use some of the $90 million ARPA funds they received from the government.
Herbst says long term reform is needed to make a difference. The state increased the number of patients in the state covered by Medi-Cal including undocumented. But has offered no increase in reimbursement.
"It's just making our financial situation worse," he said.
Herbst put the situation in dire terms, sayingn "We need help to rescue us from collapse," pointing to the closure of the Madera hospital and tough times for all rural hospitals.
California’s Medicaid program — Medi-Cal — is designed to support essential health care services for 1 in 3 low-income people. This includes more than 40% of children, 50% of disabled people, and 1 million seniors. To serve the more than 13 million Californians who are covered, the Medi-Cal program partners with 400 hospitals, 1,500 community health clinics, and more than 100,000 professionals, demonstrating the tremendous success that enhances care coordination for beneficiaries.
While Medi-Cal’s coverage extends across all 58 counties in California, coverage is higher in 17 counties — including most rural counties — where enrollment tops 40% of the population. In these counties, the providers rely greatly on Medi-Cal reimbursement to serve as the non-federal share of Medi-Cal payments.
Plans to bring a seismic station to West Hills
Efforts to bring a Seismic Station to West Hills College Lemoore Campus have begun, say officials. The Cal State Berkeley project is part of a installation of 120 new stations across the state.