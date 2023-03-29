The Employment Development Department says the unemployment rate in Kings County was 9.2% in February, up from a revised 8.7% in January, and above the year-ago estimate of 8.9%.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.9% for the nation during the same period.

Taking a closer look, year-over-year unemployment did increase from 5% in February 2022 to 5.4% in February 2023 due to growth in the labor force and more people looking for work. Farm jobs last month in the county were strong year-over-year, up 11%, and nonfarm jobs climbed by an impressive 3,000 - up 5.1%.

Figure Tulare Lake will indeed come back – just one of the rivers that feeds it, the Kings River, now has an estimate of April-July runoff that should be over 2.6 million acre feet compared to 400,000 acre feet the year before.

