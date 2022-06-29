Jobless rate down to 5.6% — lowest rate ever
The unemployment rate in Kings County was 5.6 percent in May 2022, down from a revised 6.6 percent in April 2022, and below the year-ago estimate of 9.6 percent. The latest jobless rate is the lowest unemployment numbers since EDD has collected the data since the early 1990s.
There were 1,800 more jobs in place in the county than the year before.That included 600 more farm jobs year over year, despite the current drought.
Faraday says FF-91 launch is on without need for more funds
Reuters reports that Faraday Future says they will be able to launch its FF91 luxury vehicle without the need for additional funding, Chief Executive Officer Carsten Breitfeld declared in an interview with the news group.
Breitfeld added that the company would need to raise capital in the second half of the year. At a Deutsche Bank conference earlier on Wednesday he said the company was confident of securing additional funds despite tough macroeconomic conditions.
Several start-up electric car makers have reported bankruptcy worries this year.
Faraday said it would start delivery of its FF91 car in the third quarter this year and expects to make between 6,000 and 8,000 cars in 2023.
Kings median price home sold for $381,500 in May
California Association of Realtors reported that in May Kings County's median price of homes sold was $381,500 — up from $360,000 in April and $315,000 a year ago. While the prices were up, sales were down in May, shrinking 18% following a trend seen in most Valley counties as mortgage rates rise.
But home builders are not giving up on Kings County, filing for 49 units in Hanford this month. Both Lennar and San Joaquin Valley Homes accounted for all the new home starts.
City wants to expand footprint at 330 N. Harris
The City of Hanford wants to finalize the acquisition of 330 N Harris, directly east of City Hall. The property is 26,951 square feet, 0.61 acres, and is the current location of the Social Security Administration Office and WIC-Kings County. The Planning Commission confirmed the acquisition was consistent with the 2035 General Plan this week.
The city intends to purchase the site from the current property owner and utilize the property in two phases. The first phase will include modifying the parking layout, in order to provide for additional parking for City Hall. During the first phase, the building will continue to be occupied as private office space. The second phase will be utilization of the building for city offices.
Key commodities head lower — will it tame inflation?
Key commodities from gasoline to copper, lumber to corn and now cotton are lower this week providing some hope that the Feds action to curb inflation will help bring down the skyrocketing cost of fuel and food that has been impacting the American consumer.
The price of U.S. crude oil dropped 11% over the past two weeks and gas prices followed, dropping 12 cents a gallon nationally and 7 cents in California. Predictions based on wholesale prices suggest they will drop further.
Even milk futures are down this week from record high levels. And feed costs, based on corn, are down as well, reportedly.
”New-crop December corn futures plummeted from a high of $7.4925 per bushel last Friday to a low of $6.455 yesterday. December corn closed today at $6.74, down 57 cents since last Friday’s settlement," one source said.
Local farmers might not be happy but cotton, too, took a dive, falling 30% since May. Does that mean my shirts will cost less?
Considered a key indicator for the economy is copper. Used in homes, factories, electronics and power plants, the price of this world-traded commodity has declined to a 16-month low.
Building materials including lumber and steel are down at the end of June as well. If we were worried about inflation should we now worry about recession?