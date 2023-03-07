IMG_0270.jpg
Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow talks to PW Engvall students during Farm Day in this March 17, 2022 file photo.
 Gary Feinstein for the Sentinel

Kings County Farm Bureau is busy preparing for the annual event that best exemplifies what Farm Bureau is all about: Farm Day.

Now in its 17th year, Kings County Farm Day will bring together third graders from across the county for a unique field trip. With the help of local ag businesses, equipment operators and animal presenters, students will have the opportunity to learn about the many facets of agriculture through interactive exhibits and hands-on experiences.

Farm Day, which will take place on Thursday, March 16 at the Kings Fairgrounds, is a collaborative effort on the part of Kings County Farm Bureau (KCFB), the Kings County Office of Education and the Kings Fair. Farm Day strives to teach the next generation of consumers about the positive contributions farming makes to the community and the local economy.

