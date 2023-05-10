John Lindt

“We are looking at the lowest level of cotton acreage on record this year,” predicts Roger Isom, president and CEO of the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association.

For Kings County, typically the top producer in the state, it is hard to come up with an estimate, he said. More land is being flooded and the cold weather this spring put a crimp in the planting of upland cotton by mid-April and now Pima by mid-May

Isom notes that growers have traditionally grown “a lot of cotton in the Tulare Lake bottom,” and with much of it being flooded “there will be no cotton there this year.”

Tags

Recommended for you