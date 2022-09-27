Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s Medicare and commercial health plans continue to be recognized among the highest rated health plans in California and the country for providing high-quality, exceptional care to its members and patients.

In the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Health Plan Ratings 2022, Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare health plan and commercial health plan in Northern California each received 4.5 out of 5 stars. This is the seventh ratings period that Kaiser Permanente Northern California has been the highest rated plan in the geographic region it serves — and among the highest in the country.

“Our commitment to putting our patients’ health and safety at the center of all we do continues to be our priority and we are proud to be recognized for consistently providing high-quality care and service,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work being done every day by our physicians, nurses and staff to provide compassionate care and support to our patients and their families.”

