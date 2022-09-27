Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s Medicare and commercial health plans continue to be recognized among the highest rated health plans in California and the country for providing high-quality, exceptional care to its members and patients.
In the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Health Plan Ratings 2022, Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare health plan and commercial health plan in Northern California each received 4.5 out of 5 stars. This is the seventh ratings period that Kaiser Permanente Northern California has been the highest rated plan in the geographic region it serves — and among the highest in the country.
“Our commitment to putting our patients’ health and safety at the center of all we do continues to be our priority and we are proud to be recognized for consistently providing high-quality care and service,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work being done every day by our physicians, nurses and staff to provide compassionate care and support to our patients and their families.”
“This represents tremendous effort by our physicians and their teams, especially during this persistent crisis we’ve all faced. By thoughtfully integrating our clinical expertise with the most sophisticated tools, systems, and technology, we are delivering superior clinical outcomes, more value, and exceptional experiences,” said Richard S. Isaacs, MD, FACS, chief executive officer and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “While we appreciate this recognition, we are particularly proud of the fact that we are having a positive and often life-changing impact on the health and well-being of Kaiser Permanente’s nearly 4.6 million members throughout Northern California.”
NCQA analyzed over 1,000 health plans in the nation — private, Medicare, Medicaid — for quality and service, and only seven percent of all plans rated received 4.5 stars or above. Kaiser Permanente commercial and Medicare plans had the highest rating, or were tied for the highest rating, in every geographic region it serves.
NCQA is a national, private not-for-profit organization that surveys health plans for performance in a wide range of clinical service measures including consumer experience, prevention and treatment. All Kaiser Permanente health plans were rated 4 stars or higher. For the seventh ratings period, all Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans were rated higher (or tied for the highest) in the areas they serve. Kaiser Permanente serves more than 12.6 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia.