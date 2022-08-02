Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will receive $18.75 million in one-time funding from the state in its 2022-23 budget to provide infrastructure needed to build programs that prepare future generations for regenerative agriculture practices. This will build long-term stability for food and agricultural systems in the face of changing climate patterns.

“The food and agriculture sectors are crucial to the future stability of our region, state and nation. Educating students and building resilience in these sectors is critical to the success of farmers and others in these sectors,” said Dennis Nef, dean of the college. “This investment by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state legislature in climate-smart agriculture will benefit future generations by providing students entering the workforce with skills that will enable them to tackle the environmental challenges that face us and ensure the health of land, water and air resources into the future.”

California’s 2022-23 budget, signed by Newsom on June 30, included $75 million earmarked for California State University farms to make equipment and infrastructure improvements to the university’s agricultural production units. Each campus will receive $18.75 million.

Tags

Recommended for you