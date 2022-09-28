Michelle Vickers and her husband, Kaine, purchased the already-established and successful business that is Java Heaven back in 2020.
“The business has been a staple in Hanford for over 20 years,” Vickers said.
There are two locations in Hanford -- one located on the high-trafficked street of Elm and the other quaintly tucked away on 10th Ave. Both locations offer a great vibe, a great locale and great service.
Vickers got her start in business as the now-former owner of an Edible Arrangements franchise for 14 years.
“I knew fruit but had no idea how to make great coffee,” she said.
Nonetheless, she is off to a great start and mentioned that eight of the original employees made the transition with her and her husband into the new era of the coffee drive-thru when they reopened on June 23, 2020. She also noted that they made the transition “flawless.”
It is a truly amazing story for Michelle and Kaine that when they acquired ownership of Java Heaven that it was, according to her.
”We were three months into COVID’s invasion of our everyday lives, and I think many businesses were nervous about the effect it would have on every-day sales,” she said, adding, “Our community supported Java Heaven whole-heartedly and welcomed us with open arms.”
While the she doesn’t have a specific mission statement when it comes to business, she said, “We want to be a business that provides great products with great customer service so that people come back for generations.”
When asked what makes her company different or stand out she said, “We live in the community we serve. It’s like seeing your friends all day long. We run into our customers at the grocery store, the bank and even at our kids’ sports games.”
Java Heaven truly is a business that values community and thoroughly enjoys serving its patrons day-after-day with a smile.
“We may be the first person they see that day, so we need to make sure we start their day with a smile and a sincere interaction,“ she said.
Java Heaven is located at 1764 N. 10th Ave. and at 850 W. Elm Street