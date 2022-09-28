Michelle Vickers and her husband, Kaine, purchased the already-established and successful business that is Java Heaven back in 2020.

“The business has been a staple in Hanford for over 20 years,” Vickers said.

There are two locations in Hanford -- one located on the high-trafficked street of Elm and the other quaintly tucked away on 10th Ave. Both locations offer a great vibe, a great locale and great service.

